UFC 273 live results: Volkanovski-Zombie, Sterling-Yan, Burns-Chimaev highlights and analysis

UFC 273 is Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida, and figures to be a wild card.

It’s headlined by a pair of title fights, with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defending his belt in the main event against “The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung. At BetMGM, Volkanovski is a massive -750 favorite over Jung who is +500.

In the co-main event, bitter rivals will meet for a second time, as bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (+360) defends against interim champion Petr Yan (-500).

The fight getting the most attention is the final non-title bout on the card, the welterweight match between No. 2-ranked Gilbert Burns (+375) and 11th-ranked Khamzat Chimaev (-550). Chimaev has gone 4-0 with four finishes in the UFC and his fights have been over in a blink. In Burns, though, he faces a three-time world jiu-jitsu champion and a former welterweight title challenger.

UFC 273 main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Chan Sung Jung

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling (c) vs.Petr Yan (ic)

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Lightweight: Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen

UFC 273 prelims (Live now on ESPN/ESPN+)

Welterweight: Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd

Bantamweight: Raquel Pennington def. Aspen Ladd by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Welterweight: Mike Malott def. Mickey Gall by KO (punches) at 3:41 of R1:

UFC 273 early prelims full results

Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik def. Jared Vanderaa by submission (scarf hold) at 3:39 of R1

Alexey Oleynik drags Jared Vanderaa to the ground and scarf holds the dude #UFC273 pic.twitter.com/NRHNRkNIV5 — MMA mania (@mmamania) April 9, 2022

Catchweight (118.5 lbs): Piera Rodríguez def. Kay Hansen by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Catchweight (136.5 lbs): Julio Arce def. Daniel Santos by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)