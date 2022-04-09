  • Oops!
UFC 273 live results: Volkanovski-Zombie, Sterling-Yan, Burns-Chimaev highlights and analysis

Yahoo Sports Staff
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Aljamain Sterling
    American mixed martial artist
  • Alexander Volkanovski
    Martial artist
  • Khamzat Chimaev
    Chechen-Swedish mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter
  • Petr Yan
    Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter
  • Gilbert Burns
    Mixed martial artist

UFC 273 is Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida, and figures to be a wild card.

It’s headlined by a pair of title fights, with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defending his belt in the main event against “The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung. At BetMGM, Volkanovski is a massive -750 favorite over Jung who is +500.

In the co-main event, bitter rivals will meet for a second time, as bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (+360) defends against interim champion Petr Yan (-500).

The fight getting the most attention is the final non-title bout on the card, the welterweight match between No. 2-ranked Gilbert Burns (+375) and 11th-ranked Khamzat Chimaev (-550). Chimaev has gone 4-0 with four finishes in the UFC and his fights have been over in a blink. In Burns, though, he faces a three-time world jiu-jitsu champion and a former welterweight title challenger.

Yahoo Sports will provide you with complete coverage and analysis, so keep it here and chat with us and other MMA fans around the world during the show so you are on top of everything you need to know about UFC 273.

UFC 273 live blog

Live Updates

UFC 273 main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Chan Sung Jung
Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling (c) vs.Petr Yan (ic)
Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres
Lightweight: Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen

UFC 273 prelims (Live now on ESPN/ESPN+)

Welterweight: Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks
Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd
Bantamweight: Raquel Pennington def. Aspen Ladd by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Welterweight: Mike Malott def. Mickey Gall by KO (punches) at 3:41 of R1:

UFC 273 early prelims full results

Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik def. Jared Vanderaa by submission (scarf hold) at 3:39 of R1

Catchweight (118.5 lbs): Piera Rodríguez def. Kay Hansen by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Catchweight (136.5 lbs): Julio Arce def. Daniel Santos by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - APRIL 08: (L-R) Opponents Gilbert Burns of Brazil and Khamzat Chimaev of Russia face off during the UFC 273 ceremonial weigh-in at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 08, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Will the welterwight fight between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev steal the show at UFC 273? (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

