UFC 264: Floyd Mayweather's big bet on Dustin Poirier against Conor McGregor pays off

As the MMA world watched in disbelief as Conor McGregor lost his bout at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier in bizarre fashion, Floyd Mayweather was laughing all the way to the bank.

The legendary boxer, and former McGregor opponent, showed off a ticket for a $50,000 bet he placed on Poirier, a slight favorite entering the fight, to win on Instagram. The bet will pay off $35,714.30 for Mayweather, who gave Poirier a heartfelt thank you:

There was plenty of money on McGregor entering the bout, but probably not even Poirier's biggest supporters saw a first-round TKO coming. After exchanging blows for the first minute of the round, McGregor caught Poirier in a guillotine and took him down, but that backfired immensely. Poirier escaped the guillotine and used his superior position to repeatedly punish McGregor.

The pair eventually got back on their feet, but McGregor was soon on his backside after appearing to roll his ankle and snap his tibia. Poirier moved in again, but the round soon ended. Once it became clear McGregor wasn't getting back up on that leg, the fight was called.

The win likely sets up a date with UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for Poirier, his second shot at a full belt after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019. We'll see if Mayweather bets on that one as well.

Dustin Poirier paid off for a lot of people at UFC 264. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: