  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UFC 257 preview: Khabib's retirement looms large over Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier 2

Kevin Iole
·Combat columnist
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With most bouts, UFC president Dana White stands at the dais or in front of a bank of cameras and microphones and sells the fight that is coming up, the one on Saturday that you can’t afford to miss. He loves the fight, White will tell you, and the guys hate each other.

How can it possibly miss?

Ever been in a car dealership when the salesperson has passed you off to one of the managers, who is furiously scribbling numbers on a paper and talking faster than Usain Bolt runs? Well, most of the time that’s what White is like when he’s pitching his show. He’s trying to seal the deal.

[UFC 257 on ESPN+ PPV: Buy Conor McGregor fight here]

But that’s not the case whenever Conor McGregor fights, as he will on Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi when he takes on Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257. McGregor is the only person who sells the upcoming fight better than White, so White is already on to the next one.

He’s spending his time now working on what is next for the winner, and why it makes sense that champion Khabib Nurmagomedov should end his retirement to fight the winner.

If McGregor wins, and he’s better than a 3-1 favorite at BetMGM to do so, a rematch with Nurmagomedov would loom large over the landscape.

That’s the one White is selling now, as much to Nurmagomedov as to the bout’s potential customers. Nurmagomedov announced his retirement in the cage on Oct. 24 after defeating Justin Gaethje, at UFC 254, and repeated it unequivocally again Wednesday in an interview in Russian with the YouTube channel Sport24ru.

When Henry Cejudo surprisingly retired in the cage following his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May, he was removed from the UFC’s website and the title was listed as vacant by the following Monday. But three months since Nurmagomedov’s announcement, he’s still listed as UFC’s lightweight champion and sits atop its pound-for-pound rankings.

As McGregor vows to finish Poirier in 60 seconds and to produce “a masterpiece” in their rematch, White’s working on the next mega-event.

But it is no fait accompli that McGregor dusts Poirier like he did with a couple of shoulders to Donald Cerrone’s chin in 40 seconds a year ago and begins the drumbeat for a Nurmagomedov rematch.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 22: In this handout image provided by the UFC, (L-R) Opponents Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor of Ireland face off during the UFC 257 weigh-in at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 22, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor headline Saturday's UFC 257 with a possible title shot at stake. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

If it isn’t overshadowed by the co-main event between Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler, which is one of those rare bouts tagged as a potential Fight of the Year contest before it occurs, McGregor-Poirier figures to have several of what White loves to call “holy crap moments” during the bout.

McGregor knocked Poirier out in 2014 in a featherweight bout, and it didn’t seem like it took too much effort to get it done. Poirier himself said he bought into McGregor’s mind games and wasn’t himself when the bell rung.

But if McGregor blows through Poirier this time, it’s not going to be because Poirier melted and couldn’t meet the moment. Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who will be working the broadcast on Saturday, noted that McGregor seems focused and it will be incumbent upon Poirier to be able to raise his game.

And Cormier said that in a strange way, Poirier getting knocked out in less than two minutes may wind up working to his advantage.

“Dustin Poirier, you wonder if the experiences he’s had since that first fight have prepared him for taking that challenge on again,” Cormier said. “It’s a very difficult fight to call because there are so many unknowns because for as good as we know Dustin Poirier has gotten, has he closed the gap? Now, there are some mental things that Dustin can rely on to allow him to feel more propped up.

“He got knocked out. He didn’t get beat over an extended period of time. … You can call back on that, like, ‘Hey, I got caught with a shot. I don’t now what would have happened over the course of 15 minutes.’”

UFC lightweight Paul Felder, also a part of Saturday’s broadcast crew, believes the fight will come down to mental state.

McGregor was relaxed and jovial at Thursday’s post-fight news conference and seems more motivated than he’s been since going into his title fight with Eddie Alvarez in 2016.

Poirier has had to answer all of the questions about his defeat in 2014, and has repeatedly dismissed them without much of a concern. He is, he’s said over and over, a different fighter.

Felder said the mental state of the two fighters will have a significant impact upon the result.

“At that level, main event status, guys have held the belt, fought for the belt, [so it proves] you’re good,” Felder said. “Your skills are there. What sets you apart at that point, at the tippy top of these divisions, is your mental fortitude, your toughness, your durability.

“And we’ve seen Poirier show his heart recently, really put it on display in his fights. Conor, we say the way he’s talking, the way he’s training. He looks to be in the best shape of his life. For him with making that money and his success, he wants to come back and still fight. That shows where he’s at mentally.”

It’s almost as if Poirier has heard all the questions and gotten sick of them. He is a man with a point to make.

He said is no longer concerned with the thoughts or expectations of those outside of his inner circle.

“Every fight, I have a chip on my shoulder,” he said. “I am trying to prove something. All of this work I’ve put in, I”m trying to make it pay off. I’m trying to put my family in a better position.”

The fight will really be on when — or if — the bell rings to sound the start of the second round. And that’s the point that grabs White, and brings him back from dreams of another Nurmagomedov fight into anticipating what may happen on Saturday.

“This fight,” White said, “is going to cra-zy! It is going to be sick. I can’t wait.”

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories

  • Jalen Hurts trade fits: 5 potential landing spots for the Eagles most valuable asset

    If the Eagles decide to build around Carson Wentz, here are five potential landing spots for backup quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

  • Report: Dwayne Haskins had another offer before signing with Steelers

    Dwayne Haskins reportedly had at least two teams interested in signing him before agreeing to a contract with Pittsburgh.

  • LeGarrette Blount addresses ‘the question’ that comes with Josh McDaniels’ coaching candidacy

    Why Blount thinks McDaniels isn't getting head coaching jobs.

  • Draymond Green got ejected after yelling at teammate James Wiseman

    In an odd sequence, Draymond Green was issued a second technical foul after yelling at James Wiseman, and was subsequently ejected.

  • Steph Curry had a wild, hilarious reaction after a reporter called him by his first name

    Wardell clearly isn't a name Steph Curry is called by very often.

  • NFL championship Sunday: Schedule, predictions, odds and picks

    Sam Farmer, The Times NFL writer is 9-1 in NFL playoffs. Here's his picks for Sunday's conference championship games.

  • Michigan football QB Dylan McCaffrey enters NCAA transfer portal

    Michigan football quarterback Dylan McCaffrey has officially entered the transfer portal, the Free Press has learned.

  • Deshaun Watson weighs in with another cryptic tweet

    Deshaun Watson playing the long game with a cryptic tweet

  • Dolphins’ offensive coordinator search takes surprising turn

    Dolphins' offensive coordinator search takes surprising turn

  • NFL conference championship picks: Brady v Rodgers, and a Chiefs shock

    Two decorated veterans face off at Lambeau Field, while the best of the next generation play in Kansas City. Who makes the Super Bowl? Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers met earlier this season and the Buccaneers emerged as victors. Photograph: Mark LoMoglio/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay PackersSunday, 3.05pm ET/8.05pm GMT What the Buccaneers need to do to win: Surprisingly for two quarterbacks who have ruled the NFL for much of the century, there isn’t a lot of history to go on between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers – this will be only their fourth meeting as starters. Brady won their previous game, a 38-10 beatdown in Week 6 of this season, when the defense harried Rodgers all day, sacking him five times. Rodgers, who has been mostly flawless since, is unlikely to be bullied again though. So Tampa Bay may have to beat the Packers in a shootout, hoping their formidable offensive weapons all click at once. That will put pressure on backup Bucs guard Aaron Stinnie, who made his first ever NFL start against the Saints last week (and did pretty well). What the Packers needs to do to win: Like the Buccaneers, the Packers have a weakened offensive line. It held up well enough against the best defense in the league, the Rams, last week but Los Angeles’ biggest threat, Aaron Donald, was hampered by a rib injury. Rodgers has been so good this year that it’s hard to see him being outscored by the Buccaneers if he gets enough protection. Some have argued that the frigid Lambeau Field will hand the Packers a big advantage over a warm-weather team like Tampa Bay. But Tom Brady played plenty of games in the New England winter and that seemed to work out fine for him. Key player: Rob Gronkowski, tight end, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronk’s best days are behind him and he is no longer the unstoppable force he was a few years ago. So his importance in this game lies not so much in his abilities but who he matches up against. If the Packers have one obvious weakness, it’s their linebackers. Look for Brady to go back to a familiar safety blanket and find Gronk in the middle of the field as this game goes on. Prediction: Packers. The Buccaneers struggled to shake off 7-9 Washington in the wildcard round and were helped by a series of Drew Brees turnovers against the Saints last week. Brady and his new teammates gel much more than they did at the start of the season, but are still not the threat they should be, given their talent. I don’t think they’re at the level where they can beat Rodgers and Davante Adams this time around. Buffalo Bills at Kansas City ChiefsSunday, 6.40pm ET/11.40pm GMT Patrick Mahomes is the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Photograph: Jason Behnken/AP What the Bills need to do to win: The Chiefs can do so much damage, so quickly, through the air with the likes of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill that encouraging them to go to the run game, perhaps by not packing the box, is one option. Josh Allen has evolved beyond recognition in a short space of time, partly because of the array of weapons he has, from the almost impossible to cover Stefon Diggs to Cole Beasley to tight end Dawson Knox. The Bills will need to keep that chemistry going on Sunday. What the Chiefs need to do to win: As mentioned above, Allen’s progress this season has been extraordinary and he is no longer the turnover machine he was. But he still makes mistakes and the Chiefs’ standout defensive talents, whether it is Tyrann Matthieu or Chris Jones, are capable of forcing him into making errors. If the Bills do manage to make the Chiefs turn to the run game, the fitness of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, returning from injury, could be telling. Key player: Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes is the best player in the NFL, so he is the most important player in any game he plays. But his impact on Sunday feels particularly telling. Mahomes was forced out of last week’s win over the Browns due to concussion – and he has been limited in practice – but he will almost certainly start. The question is what version of Mahomes plays. The concussion doesn’t appear to have been too damaging (at least in the short-term) but more worrying for the Chiefs is the fact that Mahomes is also suffering from turf toe. Mahomes is no Lamar Jackson, he won’t scorch you for 50 yards, but his mobility and ability to beat the rush is an important part of his game. Prediction: Bills. A fully fit Mahomes beats Allen 90% of the time. But a limited Mahomes, who has been very good rather than great in his recent games, is a different proposition. The lingering effects of the concussion and his reduced mobility will hand this one to the Bills … just.

  • Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown ruled out for NFC championship vs. Packers

    "We'll get him ready for the next one."

  • Hall of Famer, former home run king Hank Aaron dies at 86

    The longtime Braves star is one of baseball's defining legends. He overcame ugly racism and threats to pass Babe Ruth on the all-time home run list.

  • Marshawn Lynch goes for a skate with Akim Aliu and it's as entertaining as you'd imagine

    The former NFL star went skating with one of hockey's leading anti-racism advocates and the result was delightful.

  • How the Eagles hiring of Nick Sirianni will impact QB Jalen Hurts

    How the Eagles hiring of Nick Sirianni will impact QB Jalen Hurts

  • Robert Saleh: There’s a reason why Sam Darnold was the No. 3 pick in the draft

    When the Jets looked like they’d go winless in 2020, it seemed obvious they’d move on from quarterback Sam Darnold to draft Trevor Lawrence. But now that the Jaguars are selecting at No. 1 and the Jets are No. 2, the decision on Darnold doesn’t seem quite so easy. In Robert Saleh’s introductory press conference [more]

  • McGregor vs Poirier purse: How much will stars earn for UFC 257 fight?

    Pair will main event in Abu Dhabi in a rematch six years in the making

  • Antonio Gates Jr. names list of top schools

    The son of former NFL star Antonio Gates is inching closer to deciding where he will play college football.

  • UFC releases Ottman Azaitar day before UFC 257 for sneaking people into Fight Island

    “It’s pretty amazing, actually, the story,” White said.

  • Wholesale change coming for collegiate athletics, hope for Pac-12 & Tennessee

    With an impending NCAA investigation and key players fleeing to the transfer portal, all hope seemed lost for the University of Tennessee a mere few days ago. That was until the school hired UCF athletic director Danny White on Thursday. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde ask what will White bring to Rocky Top and who is he going to target in the coaching search? Across the country, the Pac-12 conference has been writing checks their coffers couldn’t cash for over a decade under the guidance of commissioner Larry Scott. With sweeping change coming to the college landscape, the Pac-12 and Larry Scott parted ways this week. Pat, Pete and Dan recap Scott’s biggest misses in his career. Who will take over for Scott and will we see playoff expansion and conference realignment sooner than later?

  • Lakers go deep: Five takeaways from victory over the Bucks

    The Lakers hit 19 three-pointers in their 113-106 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Here are five takeaways from the game.