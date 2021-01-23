UFC 257 live blog: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier results, highlights and more

Conor McGregor, the UFC’s biggest and most profitable star, takes center stage Saturday (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV) when he meets Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The two fighters played the role of matchmaker and agreed to the fight over social media before the UFC made it official in November. For McGregor, the decision to face Poirier in his first matchup since a 40-second TKO of Donald Cerrone a year ago at UFC 246 made plenty of sense. Not only is the No. 2-ranked Poirier two spots above McGregor in the UFC’s lightweight rankings, but McGregor already beat Poirier handily, though controversially, back in 2014 at UFC 178.

Poirier, for his part, jumped at the chance to face McGregor. A shot at revenge plus the financial boon of a fight versus McGregor made Poirier’s decision all the easier. Plus, with Khabib Nurmagomedov announcing his retirement in October, leaving his lightweight title in limbo as UFC president Dana White pleads with the former champ to return for a highly lucrative rematch with McGregor, the winner on Saturday will earn a shot at the belt.

At BetMGM, McGregor is a -340 favorite with Poirier coming in at +270.

UFC 257 live blog

UFC 257 main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Dustin Poirier (26-6) vs. Conor McGregor (22-4)

Dan Hooker (20-9) vs. Michael Chandler (21-5)

Jessica Eye (15-8) vs. Joanne Calderwood (14-5)

Andrew Sanchez (12-5) vs. Makhmud Muradov (24-6)

Marina Rodriguez (12-1-2) vs. Amanda Ribas (10-1)

UFC 257 preliminary card (Live now on ESPN/ESPN+)

Arman Tsarukyan (15-2) vs. Matt Frevola (8-1-1)

Brad Tavares (17-7) vs. Antonio Carlos Jr. (11-4)

Julianna Peña (11-4) def. Sara McMann (12-6) via submission (rear naked choke) at 3:39 of R3:

With less than two minutes left, @VenezuelanVixen locked up the choke and forced the tap 😤



Stream #UFC257 on ESPN+ ➡️ https://t.co/r6bT8qKFgn pic.twitter.com/AiblwlFoJX — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 24, 2021

Marcin Prachnio (14-5) def. Khalil Rountree Jr. (9-5) via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

UFC 257 early prelims full results

Movsar Evloev (14-0) def. Nik Lentz (30-12-2) via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)

Amir Albazi (14-1) def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (13-5) via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

