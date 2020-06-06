UFC 250 live results: Nunes-Spencer headlines first PPV from Apex in Las Vegas

Double champion Amanda Nunes looks to continue her dominance inside the Octagon as she defends her featherweight title on Saturday vs. Felicia Spencer (8-1) at UFC 250 at the Apex arena in Las Vegas.

Nunes (19-4) hasn’t lost a fight since a TKO loss to Cat Zingano in September of 2014. Since then the Brazilian has reeled off 10 wins in a row and proved along the way she is indeed the greatest women’s martial artist the world has ever seen. Her list of vanquished opponents includes MMA legends Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm, Germaine de Randamie, Valentina Shevchenko and of course, Ronda Rousey.

Spencer, meanwhile, hasn’t even fought 10 times in her pro MMA career. She last fought in February — a first round TKO win over Zarah Fairn Dos Santos — with her last loss a five-round decision to Cyborg in July. Spencer faces steep odds against the champion and comes in as a +445 underdog at the MGM Grand Sports Book.

UFC 250 main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen

Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Eddie Wineland vs. Sean O’Malley

UFC 250 preliminary card (LIVE now on ESPN/ESPN+)

Alex Caceres def. Chase Hooper via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Ian Heinisch def. Gerald Meerschaert via TKO (punches) at 1:14 of R1

Cody Stamann def. Brian Kelleher via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Maki Pitolo def. Charles Byrd via TKO (punches) at 1:10 of R2

UFC 250 early prelims full results

Alex Perez def. Jussier Formiga via KO (leg kicks) at 4:06 of R1

Devin Clark def. Alonzo Menifield via decision (30-27, 29-28 x 2)

Herbert Burns def. Evan Dunham via submission (rear naked choke) at 1:20 of R1

UFC 250 live blog

