UFC 248 preliminary bout scratched last minute due to medical concerns

Emily Whitmire UFC on ESPN 3 scrum

A UFC 248 preliminary bout between Emily Whitmire and Polyana Viana has been scratched from Saturday night's fight card because of medical concerns.

"I just heard that Emily is out of the fight with me today," Viana wrote on Twitter, which was later confirmed by ESPN. "I also heard she had to be taken to the ER. I hope she is alright and I wish from the bottom of my heart that she recovers from whatever it is that she is suffering from."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

https://twitter.com/Polyana_VianaDF/status/1236364698523594753?s=20

Whitmire struggled while cutting weight on Friday, stepping on the scale 1.5 pounds over the limit for her strawweight non-title bout with Viana. At the time, she agreed to forfeit 20-percent of her fight purse to Viana to keep the fight intact.

Just 24 hours later, however, she was transported to a local hospital to deal with the unspecified medical complications.

The bout was intended to be the feature bout on the UFC 248 Early Prelims on ESPN+. The UFC 248 card will now move forward with 11 bouts with the first prelim slated for 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

TRENDING > UFC 249 Staredown: Security keeps Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson apart

UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero Live Results

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 7, for full UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero Live Results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his belt on the line opposite longtime contender Yoel Romero, whil strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends her belt against former 115-pound queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Emily Whitmire was shaky on the scale at UFC 248 weigh-ins

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)