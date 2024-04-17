UF football spring transfer tracker: Gators search for first winning season under Billy Napier

The spring transfer portal opened April 16. Coach Billy Napier is tasked will replacing key losses at running back, receiver and restocking a compromised defense for a team that went 5-7 last season:

Mannie Nunnery

Vitals: 6-1¼, 227 pounds

Resumé: The Pearland, Texas, Calif., native was a 3-star prospect rated as the No. 76 outside linebacker in 2019, according to 247Sports composite rankings. Nunnery recorded 81 tackles during four seasons at Houston, including 46 stops in 2022 and was a special teams demon. He recorded 2 punt blocks and 3 blocked kicks in 2021 to earn the National Special Teams Player of the Year award.

Role: Nunnery had 28 tackles, 1.5 for loss, and a pass defended playing mostly linebacker for the Gators. He became a starter in November after inside linbacker Shemar James’ season-ending knee injury. Nunnery also lined up at the STAR position and at outside linebacker as coaches sough a role for him. During the April 13 spring game, Nunnery registered 3 tackles and intercepted a pass in the flats by 5-star freshman quarterback DJ Lagway.

Outlook: The Gators return promising James and senior Derek Wingo, who missed spring practices while recovering from shoulder surgery. South Carolina transfer Grayson “Pup” Howard shined during the Orange and Blue game, leading the Blue squad with 6 tackles to go with a pass breakup.

