Who are the UEFA Champions League scoring leaders?
Lionel Messi's transfer to Inter Miami has put a safety seal around Cristiano Ronaldo's record for most goals in UEFA Champions League history, a record that feels unlikely to fall any time soon.
Erling Haaland, however, is one of a few players asking your permission to be considered a contender for the crown.
Messi still holds the record for the most goals with a single club, but he seemed destined to catch Ronaldo once the aging forward moved to the Saudi Pro League. Messi's a couple of years younger, and 11 more goals were not a far cry.
Haaland, however, has already entered the competition's all-time top 20 with 41 goals. And, yes, he's still just 23. Kylian Mbappe's about a year-and-a-half older and is closing in on the top 10 after passing Didier Drogba, Sergio Aguero, and Eusebio to join Liverpool's Mohamed Salah — currently in the Europa League — on 48 career UCL goals.
The closest active threat to Ronaldo's 141 goals is Robert Lewandowski, 47 behind the Portuguese. And high-flying Mbappe and Haaland are respectively 93 and 100 goals away.
Here's the list of the most goals scored in UEFA Champions League play, excluding qualifying.
European Cup / UEFA Champions League all-time goal scorers
names in bold are active in European football
(UEFA.com)
Cristiano Ronaldo, 141
Lionel Messi, 129
Robert Lewandowski, 94
Karim Benzema, 90
Raul, 71
Ruud van Nistelrooy, 60
Andriy Shevchenko, 59
Thomas Muller, 54
Thierry Henry, 51
Filippo Inzaghi, 50
Alfredo Di Stefano, 49
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 49
Mohamed Salah, 48
Kylian Mbappe, 48
Eusebio, 47
Sergio Aguero, 47
Didier Drogba, 44
Neymar, 43
Alessandro Del Piero, 43
Erling Haaland, 41
Fernando Morientes, 39
Antoine Griezmann, 37
Ferenc Puskas, 35
Edinson Cavani, 35
Gerd Muller, 34
Wayne Rooney, 34
Samuel Eto'o, 33
Arjen Robben, 32
Francisco Gento, 32
David Trezeguet, 32