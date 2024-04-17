Who are the UEFA Champions League scoring leaders?

Lionel Messi's transfer to Inter Miami has put a safety seal around Cristiano Ronaldo's record for most goals in UEFA Champions League history, a record that feels unlikely to fall any time soon.

Erling Haaland, however, is one of a few players asking your permission to be considered a contender for the crown.

Messi still holds the record for the most goals with a single club, but he seemed destined to catch Ronaldo once the aging forward moved to the Saudi Pro League. Messi's a couple of years younger, and 11 more goals were not a far cry.

Haaland, however, has already entered the competition's all-time top 20 with 41 goals. And, yes, he's still just 23. Kylian Mbappe's about a year-and-a-half older and is closing in on the top 10 after passing Didier Drogba, Sergio Aguero, and Eusebio to join Liverpool's Mohamed Salah — currently in the Europa League — on 48 career UCL goals.

The closest active threat to Ronaldo's 141 goals is Robert Lewandowski, 47 behind the Portuguese. And high-flying Mbappe and Haaland are respectively 93 and 100 goals away.

Here's the list of the most goals scored in UEFA Champions League play, excluding qualifying.

European Cup / UEFA Champions League all-time goal scorers

names in bold are active in European football

