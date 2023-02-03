Texas Tech vs Baylor Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

SNY

In this UConn post game news conference, head coach Geno Auriemma talks about not being surprised at the team's "mental fatigue," having played five games in twelve days. Despite winning all five contests, including Wednesday night in Providence, Geno observed, "right now mentally we're not all on the same page...and that affects you on the offensive end mostly." He talked about players having to step up with very little offense from their bench and Dorka Juhasz did just that, with a 19-point, 17-rebound performance. On a personal note, Geno was thrilled that former Huskie great Breanna Stewart will be coming home to play for the New York Liberty, "I'm excited for her, I get to see her more often so that's a plus."