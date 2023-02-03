Texas Tech vs Baylor Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview
Texas Tech vs Baylor preview, prediction, and breakdown for the college basketball game on Saturday, February 4
The Purdue Boilermakers and Indiana Hoosiers are both ranked in this rivalry matchup for the first time since 2016.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Amari Bailey scored 13 points and No. 9 UCLA beat Washington 70-61 on Thursday night. UCLA completed a season sweep of Washington and stopped a two-game skid that had followed a 14-game winning streak. The Bruins (18-4, 9-2 Pac-12) won their 20th straight home game dating to last season and remained in first place in the conference standings.
Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have added another impressive accomplishment to their remarkable 2022-23 NBA campaign.
In this UConn post game news conference, head coach Geno Auriemma talks about not being surprised at the team's "mental fatigue," having played five games in twelve days. Despite winning all five contests, including Wednesday night in Providence, Geno observed, "right now mentally we're not all on the same page...and that affects you on the offensive end mostly." He talked about players having to step up with very little offense from their bench and Dorka Juhasz did just that, with a 19-point, 17-rebound performance. On a personal note, Geno was thrilled that former Huskie great Breanna Stewart will be coming home to play for the New York Liberty, "I'm excited for her, I get to see her more often so that's a plus."
Expect to pay more for your chicken sandwiches, but less for other items.
Andre Drummond accomplished something that hadn't been done in the NBA in 44 years, raising questions about whether he deserves more playing time moving forward.
"Quite frankly, I've been busting his ass for years."
Mitchell said after the game he was just defending himself.
The 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserves have been announced, and multiple players did not get rewarded for their performances thus far in the season.
Gisele Bündchen commented on Tom Brady's retirement on Wednesday.
Lakers fans on Twitter felt their team earned its comeback win on Thursday over the Pacers.
During an otherwise drama-free night for the Celtics at TD Garden, ball boy Octavio Cruz provided the entertainment when he had to dash off the court to avoid a Nets fast break -- much to the delight of Grant Williams and the Boston bench.
Ohio State never led and dropped its eighth game in its last nine on a night where coach Chris Holtmann was ejected.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. finishes with 15 points and 10 rebounds as No. 9 UCLA ends a two-game losing streak with a 70-61 victory over Washington.
"He was a friend of mine. He is a friend of mine. I just haven't seen him. But I always really enjoyed playing with him and being around him."
LeBron James is now just 63 points away from the NBA's all-time scoring title.
Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden breaks his silence after his big snub from the All-Star game.
The intensity level in Thursday's Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game escalated into a quick scrum, leaving the Cavs' All-Star ejected.
Charles McDonald's third mock draft this cycle is loaded with intrigue. Are you happy with your team's selection?
LeBron James just put his head down and repeatedly drove to the basket Thursday night. The same late-game philosophy that led to four NBA championships and has him on the precipice of becoming the NBA's new career scoring champ worked perfectly again at Indiana. James finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and fueled another frantic fourth-quarter rally, helping erase a 14-point deficit to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-111 victory over the Pacers.