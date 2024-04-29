UConn target, standout transfer forward Raegan Beers chooses Oklahoma over Huskies

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma isn’t used to losing out on players.

But his Huskies will have to look to ‘Plan B’ after top transfer target Raegan Beers chose Oklahoma over UConn on Monday.

Beers, a 6-4 forward from Oregon State, entered her name into the transfer portal after leading the Beavers to a 27-8 record and an appearance in the Elite Eight last season. She averaged 17.5 points and 10.3 rebounds while shooting a whopping 66.4% from the field– which ranked second in the nation, just a percentage point off of St. Thomas (Minn.) center Jo Langbehn.

“I may just be a kid from a cul-de-sac in Colorado, but deep down, I’m a Sooner,” Beers said in a video announcing her commitment.

A native of Littleton, Colo., Beers was considered one of the top players in the transfer portal this offseason. She decided to transfer, as did a number of players on the Beavers, in the wake of the Pac-12’s collapse and Oregon State’s plans to compete in the West Coast Conference next season. The Beavers finished No. 8 in the final Associated Press poll.

Beers was a third-team AP All-American last season and is a two-time Pac-12 all-conference selection.

Former UConn guard Ines Bettencourt transferring to Gonzaga