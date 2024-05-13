UCLA's Compensation to Cal for leaving Pac-12: Effects on both programs and beyond | College Football Enquirer

Video Transcript

Yeah, and this divorce uh cal got the house, cal might even have gotten the vacation home.

Cal got the better car.

I mean, they, they cleaned up in this calamy.

Uh and I love it.

I think it's great.

I again, I'm, I have uh you know, no love lost for the schools that destabilized and ultimately destroyed the PAC 12.

This is uh when you really crunch the numbers and John Wilder, uh our guy out in the West coast, he, he crunched the numbers a little bit last week on this.

Uh I think they're kind of fascinating is when you combo when you combine the 10 million, that UCL A will have to pay C with around 10 to 12 million in increase of UCLAS travel costs.

Uh and then maybe salaries going up to compete in the big 10 coaching salaries, things like that, you're left with what he says is about 45 million average in, in from the big 10 media rights.

Uh and you know, had the PAC 12 stay together.

The the amount was um you know, with, with the L A schools would have probably been in the mid thirties to 40 million.

So you're, you're talking about, uh, the net, right?

Uh, of those two things being fairly small, probably smaller than UCL A thought when it made the decision to leave, do you guys think this is gonna work for UCLA?

I think this, I think this is gonna work big 10.

Maybe they had to go because us c wanted to go.

But work as in how would you define work being successful, having a successful athletic department, they were facing their own financial crisis and felt like they needed to, to find a way to get money that they had not been getting.

So, you know, I think if you ask them, it's like, well, we had to, but is anybody a that enthusiastic about it?

B are they good enough right now?

No, they're not good enough.

I mean, like football, they could absolutely get smoked for a while here.

Maybe they, maybe they get it together.

But we've only been saying that about UCL A for most of its existence.

Um, other sports they could do very well, but they also could be jeopardizing some elite nonrevenue sports.

Basketball.

This is gonna be a tough thing for basketball.

There's gonna be a lot of difficult midweek travel.

Uh, they have an excellent coach in Mick Cronin who got him to a final four.

They're really good in women's hoops.

They're good in a lot of stuff, but you're taking on more difficulty.

Um, not just in terms of competitiveness, but in terms of logistics and probably in terms of academics and in terms of athlete, mental health and your fans probably aren't gonna enjoy it as much.

So, my guess is no, it's not gonna work, but we'll see, maybe they'll surprise us.