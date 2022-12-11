UCLA and USC football transfer portal tracker: Who is and who is out?

UCLA coach Chip Kelly, left, and USC coach Lincoln Riley are expected to raid the transfer portal as both teams try to contend for a Pac-12 championship. (Harry How / Getty Images)

It’s portal season!

A 45-day window for college football players to enter the transfer portal opened Dec. 5, and the movement has already resembled the holiday rush at shopping malls.

As players contemplate their next destination, coaches are making wish lists and sometimes not bothering to check them twice before snatching up new arrivals to bolster their rosters.

A linebacker here, a wide receiver there … there’s no shortage of possibilities given the scores of available players. Another window will open from May 1-15, allowing additional movement when players determine where they stand on depth charts after spring practices.

Here’s a look at the players coming and going from USC and UCLA, according to social media posts and media reports, with the caveat that players listed as “going” can potentially stay at their current schools if they do not find another landing spot:

Who's joining UCLA?

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) throws under pressure from California linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo. Now Oladejo is poised to join the Bruins. (Jed Jacobsohn / Associated Press)

LB Oluwafemi Oladejo

Size: 6-3, 255

Class in 2023: Junior

Seasons of eligibility remaining: Two

Buzz: Cal transfer known for his versatility and reliable tackling could immediately fortify the Bruins’ defense after finishing the 2022 season with 91 tackles and 4 1/2 tackles for loss, including a career-high 17 tackles against UCLA.

Edge Jake Heimlicher

Size: 6-4, 245

Class in 2023: Graduate transfer

Seasons of eligibility remaining: One

Buzz: After leading the Ivy League with nine sacks in his final season at Penn, the first-team all-conference performer appears ready for a significant step up in competition. Heimlicher could either replace — or complement — fellow edge rushers Laiatu Latu and Grayson and Gabriel Murphy, depending on their decisions whether to return for 2023 or opt for the NFL draft. Any crafty move resulting in a big play could immediately be dubbed “the Heimlicher maneuver.”

P Will Powers

Size: 6-2, 210

Class in 2023: Redshirt senior

Seasons of eligibility remaining: One

Buzz: The Manhattan Beach native is coming home as the Bruins continue their pursuit of an All-Ivy League team on the West Coast. Powers averaged 39.7 yards per punt this season on the way to becoming an honorable mention All-Ivy League selection. He’ll presumably take over the punting duties from Nicholas Barr-Mira, who is in the transfer portal.

Who's leaving UCLA?

UCLA kicker/punter Nicholas Barr-Mira is among the Bruins who have announced they are entering the transfer portal. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

P/K Nicholas Barr-Mira

Size: 6-0, 17-0

Class in 2023: Graduate student

Seasons of eligibility remaining: Two

Buzz: Coach Chip Kelly said Barr-Mira would participate in the Sun Bowl after a season in which Barr-Mira proved to be more consistent as a punter than a kicker. He made 15 of 21 field-goal attempts, including a winning 24-yarder against South Alabama, while averaging 41.7 yards per punt.

QB Chase Artopoeous

Size: 6-1, 195

Class in 2023: Graduate student

Seasons of eligibility remaining: Two

Buzz: Having played a handful of snaps in four seasons as a walk-on, Artopoeous is eager to throw his first pass at the college level. He tweeted that he had received offers from Stony Brook and Chattanooga.

DL Hayden Harris

Size: 6-5, 251

Class in 2023: Graduate student

Seasons of eligibility remaining: Two

Buzz: After the Bruins beat out the Colorado School of the Mines for the two-star prospect, Harris made his college debut this season and appeared in three games, logging no statistics.

LB Jeremiah Trojan

Size: 6-2, 219

Class in 2023: Redshirt junior

Seasons of eligibility remaining: Three

Buzz: His role having diminished from a reserve who played in eight games on defense and special teams in 2021 to making no appearances in 2022, Trojan’s departure isn’t much of a surprise. A native of Chandler, Ariz., Trojan tweeted that he had received an offer from Northern Arizona.

LB Eric Osteen

Size: 6-2, 220

Class in 2023: Graduate transfer

Seasons of eligibility remaining: Two

Buzz: Walk-on played briefly against Alabama State this season, his only appearance during his four seasons in the program.

LB Kobey Fitzgerald

Size: 6-0, 215

Class in 2023: Graduate transfer

Seasons of eligibility remaining: One

Buzz: Fitzgerald’s career highlight came in 2020 when he made a tackle for loss against Stanford before playing sparingly over his final two seasons as a Bruin, making only one appearance, against Alabama State.

Who's joining USC?

The Trojans haven't locked in any transfers yet, but they are expected to be active.

Who's leaving USC?

USC linebacker Ralen Goforth tackles Utah quarterback Cameron Rising, whose helmet popped off during the Pac-12 title game. It was one of the more memorable plays of Goforth's tenure with the Trojans. He has entered the transfer portal. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

LB Ralen Goforth

Size: 6-2, 225

Class in 2023: Graduate student

Seasons of eligibility remaining: One

Buzz: The younger brother of former UCLA safety Randall Goforth, Ralen has been a part-time starter for the past three seasons but was the odd-man-out at inside linebacker after Shane Lee and Eric Gentry. But Goforth is still the most significant departure (so far) after his 43 tackles and a 31-yard pick-six this season.

DB Xavion Alford

Size: 6-0, 190

Class in 2023: Redshirt junior

Seasons of eligibility remaining: Three

Buzz: The former Texas transfer is back in the portal after injuries kept him off the field in 2022. He led the Trojans with three interceptions in 2021 and was named the team’s co-defensive perimeter player of the year.

LB Tayler Katoa

Size: 6-2, 240

Class in 2023: Graduate transfer

Seasons of eligibility remaining: Four

Buzz: Katoa enrolled at USC in spring 2017 but has never played a snap for the Trojans. The former three-star recruit served a two-year Mormon mission in 2018-19 and has been hampered by a knee injury that also cost him his freshman year.

LB Julien Simon

Size: 6-1, 230

Class in 2023: Redshirt sophomore

Seasons of eligibility remaining: Three

Buzz: Simon played in two games as a freshman, maintaining his redshirt status, and appeared in two games this season but didn’t record any statistics against Rice and Arizona State.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.