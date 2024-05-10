Advertisement

UCLA’s Federica Botter talks second straight Pac-12 javelin title with Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Network

UCLA student-athlete Federica Botter joined Pac-12 Networks after she won the Pac-12 Women's Javelin title at the 2024 Pac-12 Track & Field Championships on Friday, May 10 in Boulder. Botter finished with a personal-best throw of 192-8 to secure her second consecutive title.