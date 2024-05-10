UCLA’s Federica Botter talks second straight Pac-12 javelin title with Pac-12 Networks

UCLA'S Kaitlyn Terry named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, presented by Gatorade Terry appeared in 31 games for the regular-season champion Bruins, going 16-1 with a 1.57 ERA and 125 strikeouts, which are the fifth-most in the league. The southpaw ranks third in the Pac-12 in innings pitched (139.0) and in complete games (13), and her five shutouts are the second most in the Conference. Terry earned back-to-back Pac-12 Freshman of the Week accolades (March 18 & 25), which was headlined by her complete-game shutout of then-No. 8 Washington to become the first Bruin freshman since Rachel Garcia in 2017 to throw a complete-game shutout against a NFCA top-10 opponent. Terry is UCLA’s 10th Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.

