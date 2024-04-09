UCF Spring Game helmets designed by patients at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

ORLANDO, Fla. - When the Knights and Citronauts take the field at FBC Mortgage Stadium for the annual Spring Game on Friday evening, UCF players will be donning helmets that aren't necessarily black and gold.

UCF Athletics announced Tuesday that the Spring Game helmet designs were created by pediatric patients at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. UCF football players visited the hospital recently to help the children with coloring and designing the UCF, Knightro head and Citronaut logos that will be on display on Friday.

"Giving back to our community is a huge part of who we are as a program, so we’re excited to have our players represent the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in this unique way in our Spring Game," said head coach Gus Malzahn.

UCF NEWS: UCF's $88M football stadium expansion project gets green light

Some children from Arnold Palmer will also be in attendance on Friday, and will even be recognized during the game.

"The recent visit to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children by members of the UCF football team exemplifies the values of compassion and teamwork," said President of Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children Justin Williams. "Activities like this enhance the patient experience and strengthen our partnership together. UCF Athletics continue to inspire us both on and off the field, showcasing their dedication not only to the game but also to their community."

SPRING PRACTICE: UCF football kicks off spring practice with new faces, including Arkansas transfer KJ Jefferson

The 2024 Spring Game is free for non-premium areas at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Click here for more information about the event.