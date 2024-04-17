UCF quarterback KJ Jefferson arrested in Arkansas

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. - UCF quarterback KJ Jefferson was arrested in Arkansas on Wednesday, arrest records show.

The 22-year-old Arkansas transfer was taken into custody at 2:13 p.m. and was released 21 minutes later, according to online records from Washington County, Arkansas.

KJ Jefferson was booked into the Washington County Jail in Arkansas on April 17, 2024. (Photo: Washington County Jail)

His charge is listed as "MISD COMM," which is a common misdemeanor. FOX 35 has reached out to the Fayetteville Police Department for more information.

FOX 35 has learned that the charge relates to an alleged reckless driving and speeding incident from May 2023, before he transferred to UCF. He reportedly traveled to Arkansas on Tuesday, and turned himself in on Wednesday to move the case forward.

Head coach Gus Malzahn shared the following statement with FOX 35:

"I have been fully aware of this situation that took place in May 2023 prior to his arrival at UCF. Since KJ has been here, he’s been a great leader and an exemplary member of our program."

Jefferson addressed the incident on his Instagram Story on Wednesday afternoon. He said he was in Fayetteville for his court date and was ordered to three days of community service.

"That’s why y'all see my mugshot and all of that. I don't know why they did all that stuff for community service. But that's what happened," Jefferson said in the video. "It was a speeding ticket. I came back to Fayetteville only because I had court and to pay my fine and everything for speeding. And I take full accountability for my actions and what I did. You know what I'm saying. All that extra stuff about ‘KJ did this,' and he – all these narratives y’all trying to plant, that's not true, bro. Alright. I had a speeding ticket."

Jefferson announced his transfer from the Razorbacks program to UCF in January. He enrolled in the 2024 spring semester and participated in the UCF Spring Game last Friday, his official debut for the Knights. He threw two touchdowns for 271 yards.

KJ Jefferson led the Citronauts to a win at the UCF Spring Game on April 12, 2024. (Photo: Dani Medina)

He finished his Arkansas career with 7,911 passing yards and 67 passing touchdowns.