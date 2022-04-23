Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte live results: Blow-by-blow updates, highlights, analysis

A record-breaking 94,000 fans are expected at Wembley Stadium Saturday in London to witness what may very well be the final fight of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's career.

Standing across from him in the ring will be Dillian Whyte, aka "The Body Snatcher," who won't make things easy for Fury despite what the oddsmakers say. Fury began the week as a massive -650 favorite at BetMGM to retain the WBC heavyweight title he lifted from Deontay Wilder in February 2020, but those odds have steadily dropped. On Saturday, Fury is now at -400 with Whyte coming in at +333.

Both fighters are entering the ring after having knocked out their last opponent. Whyte finished Alexander Povetkin in the fourth round of a March 2021 slugfest while Fury knocked out Wilder in their November trilogy fight.

Whyte has his own huge following contributing to Wembley's sell-out crowd and has waited patiently for his shot at the WBC title. Also on the line is Fury's lineal heavyweight title, which "The Gypsy King" won from Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

Follow along here as Yahoo Sports will provide coverage during and after the show.

Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte live blog

Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte main card (Live now on ESPN+)

Heavyweight: Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

Welterweight: Ekow Essuman vs. Darren Tetley

Featherweight: Nick Ball def. Isaac Lowe by TKO at 1:45 of Round 6

Heavyweight: David Adeleye def. Chris Healey by TKO at 0:52 of Round 4

Light heavyweight: Tommy Fury def. Daniel Bocianski by unanimous decision

Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte undercard results

Light Heavyweight: Karol Itauma def. Michael Ciach by KO in Round 2

Super featherweight: Royston Barney-Smith def. Constantin Radoi by unanimous decision