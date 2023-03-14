Tyson Fury declares himself ‘ready to rock and roll’ for fight against Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury has taken to social media to say that he “is in the best shape of my life” ahead of a potential heavyweight unification fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

Having only began his training camp last week, there were fears that the WBC heavyweight champion may not be ready to fight on the original proposed date of April 29.

Taking to Instagram, Fury emphatically halted these rumours, saying that he “can’t wait” for the fight.

“I’m ready to rock and roll, I wish it was this weekend”, he said, before shouting “I’m a monster!”

Fury and Usyk have been embroiled in a war of words in recent days while ‘negotiating’ to fight for the WBC title alongside the WBA, WBO and IBF championship titles that Usyk won after beating Anthony Joshua in September 2021.

Both have been active on social media, with video messages ranging from negotiation to simple messages of bravado. Most recently, Usyk responded to Fury’s ‘stupid games’ surrounding a rematch clause. The Brit had previously referred to such a clause as “b******s”, urging the Ukrainian to agree to scrapping the clause.

Usyk responded by telling Fury that “the rematch clause came from your side.

“Stop whining and ducking, be a man”, he added.

Fury certainly seems confident not only of a fight being agreed, but of his own victory. Later in his video, he says that “I’ve got 70 percent of the undisputed heavyweight championship”.

After insulting Usyk, he also assures the Ukrainian that “cruiserweights are getting demolished” and that he will be getting “knocked out”.

After Bob Arum declared that the two had agreed to fight each other in December of last year, the two seem set to fight at Wembley Stadium on April 29 in what would be the first undisputed heavyweight unification fight in over twenty years.

Fury beat both Derek Chisora and Dillian Whyte in 2022, while Usyk’s only fight was his victorious rematch against Joshua in Saudi Arabia.