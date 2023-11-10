Tyron Smith listed as full participant Friday, has no injury designation for Sunday

The Cowboys only have one player with an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants and it is not left tackle Tyron Smith.

Smith was out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an illness, but he returned as a full participant on Friday. The lack of an injury designation puts him on track to play, which is a plus for the Cowboys given head coach Mike McCarthy's belief that Smith is coming off his best game of the season.

Linebacker Marquese Bell (calf), center Tyler Biadasz (ankle), safety Jayron Kearse (toe), and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (hamstring) are also off the injury report.

Wide receiver Kavontae Turpin was the only player to miss practice on Friday and he's listed as questionable to play with a shoulder injury.