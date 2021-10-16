Tyrion Davis-Price breaks LSU single-game rushing record

Tyrion Davis-Price broke LSU’s school single-game rushing mark by shredding Florida’s defense for 287 yards.

The Tigers downed the Gators, 49-42, amid much buzz over the status of Coach Ed Orgeron’s position.

Much of it was thanks to Davis-Price, who carried the ball 36 times and scored 3 touchdowns. He had an 18-yard scoring run in the second quarter, a 40-yarder in the third, and a 25-yard scamper in the fourth.

What is interesting is the ESPN broadcast said Davis-Price broke Leonard Fournette’s mark of 284 yards.

However, a look at the school media guide shows a rushing performance of 285 yards credited to LSU.

That performance and three of the top four are credited to LSU. Some research shows Derrius Guice had a 285-yard game in 2016 against Texas A&M.

Guice was a central name in the school’s sexual harassment scandal and is banned by LSU.

Davis-Price with some impressive stats for a Tigers team that needed a victory.

