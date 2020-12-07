Tyreek Hill disrespects Broncos with backflip on TD that doesn't count

After a miraculous should-be touchdown didn’t count when even Tyreek Hill didn’t realize he caught the ball, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver saw another big score come off the board on Sunday because of a penalty.

Along the way, he hit the Denver Broncos up with one of the most disrespectful celebrations of the season.

With Kansas City leading Denver, 19-16 early in the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes found Hill for what looked like a 48-yard touchdown pass to give the Chiefs a two-possession lead.

Broncos cornerback Duke Dawson Jr. fell down in coverage leaving Hill free to take his time into the end zone. Take his time he did, pausing just short of scoring before turning his back to the goal line.

A couple of ticks later, he backflipped into the end zone for the would-be score.

Tyreek Hill taunts Broncos on would-be TD

TD didn’t count but Tyreek Hill could care less about respecting opponents pic.twitter.com/JbmYTmHBzO — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 7, 2020

Except it wasn’t a score. The play got flagged for a penalty, and the Chiefs ended up punting on the drive.

But it wasn’t Hill’s bravado that cost the Chiefs. Guard Nick Allegretti got flagged for holding, leading to the touchdown coming off the board.

Hill also drew a flag for the celebration, but officials picked up the flag declaring that there was no unsportsmanlike conduct on the play. Others may choose to differ with that assessment.

The Chiefs went on to post a 22-16 win without the score. But Hill saw the second of two potential touchdowns on the night taken off his tally.

The second of two would-be Tyreek Hill touchdowns came off the board in dramatic fashion. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

