The Dolphins went from 22nd in points scored to 11th during wide receiver Tyreek Hill‘s first season with the team and Hill believes that they’ll be even more prolific this season.

Hill shared that view at a football camp over the weekend while he was discussing the addition of rookie running back Devon Achane to a group of skill position players that also includes Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert. Hill referenced last year’s comments about Tua Tagovailoa being a more accurate passer than Patrick Mahomes while talking about how stacked the Dolphins offense is with head coach Mike McDaniel at the helm.

“Obviously we got one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL and I’m sticking to my stance on that,” Hill said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “So having Tua at quarterback and having the offensive guru we have in our head coach is wonderful. Having those weapons at his disposal, he’s going to go crazy. He can have me and Waddle on one side, Devon and Raheem on another side. The sky is the limit for this offense.”

Tagovailoa is coming off his best professional season, but he missed five games due to concussions and keeping him on the field to make the most of all the pieces around him is going to be a vital piece of the puzzle in Miami this year.

Tyreek Hill: Tua Tagovailoa is going to go crazy this year with all our offensive weapons originally appeared on Pro Football Talk