Tyreek Hill touchdown gives Dolphins 7-3 lead

Tyreek Hill is back in business.

After last week's bye, Hill has used his speed to make his way into the end zone, giving the Dolphins a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter.

Hill caught a pass over the middle and then zoomed past defenders to gain 24 yards after the catch for a 38-yard touchdown.

For Hill, it's his league-leading ninth receiving touchdown of the season. It's also quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's league-leading 20th touchdown pass of 2023.

The Raiders scored their field goal after Tagovailoa fumbled while trying to scramble for a first down in Miami territory. Interim head coach Antonio Pierce successfully challenged the play after Tagovailoa was initially ruled down by contact.

Daniel Carlson connected on a 34-yard field goal to give Las Vegas a 3-0 lead with 6:41 left in the first quarter.