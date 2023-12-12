Tyreek Hill has returned midway through third quarter

The Dolphins have played most of Monday Night Football without star receiver Tyreek Hill, and it has shown.

Hill, though, has come back onto the field to a thunderous ovation with 6:43 remaining in the third quarter.

He went out on a hip-drop tackle by Sean Murphy-Bunting with 3:03 remaining in the first quarter.

Hill, who has two catches for 13 yards, had his left ankle wrapped and spent the rest of the half standing on the sideline. He had no helmet and a towel around his neck.

Hill was the last player out of the locker room and did not play the first series of the second half when the Dolphins drove to a tying field goal.