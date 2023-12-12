Tyreek Hill questionable to return with ankle injury

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill was injured on a hip-drop tackle by Sean Murphy-Bunting with 3:03 remaining in the first quarter.

Hill stayed down along the sideline and was attended to before sprinting off the field to cheers.

Hill, though, is standing on the sideline alongside Mike McDaniel. The Dolphins list him as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

He has his left ankle wrapped.

Hill has two catches for 13 yards.

The Dolphins have ruled out center Connor Williams, who was rolled from behind on the team's first drive. He has returned to the sideline in street clothes and is wearing a left knee brace.