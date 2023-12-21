Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane return to practice Thursday

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill returned to practice Thursday. He got in limited work as he returns from an ankle injury.

It was his first practice since Dec. 9 when he was limited.

Hill was inactive for last week's game against the Jets but hopes to return Sunday against the Cowboys.

He still leads the NFL with 1,542 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns on 97 catches.

Running back De'Von Achane (toe), left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/ankle) and cornerback Xavien Howard also returned to limited work Thursday after sitting out Wednesday.

The Dolphins added offensive lineman Lester Cotton (hip) to the injury report, but he had a full practice Thursday.

Safety DeShon Elliott (concussion) returned to full participation.

The rest of the team's report remained the same. Offensive lineman Robert Hunt (hamstring), offensive lineman Austin Jackson (oblique) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle/rest) remained out of practice.

Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (calf), safety Jevon Holland (knees), cornerback Kader Kohou (hip), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (hamstring), cornerback Cam Smith (hamstring), tight end Durham Smythe (ankle) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique/nose) again were limited.