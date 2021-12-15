Tyre West flips from Georgia and signs with Tennessee

In this article:

The football early signing period is taking place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

Tyre West has signed with Tennessee. He was committed to Georgia.

The 2022 signing period is the first full class under head coach Josh Heupel.

The Vols were 7-5 (4-4 SEC) in 2021 under Heupel. Tennessee will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue on Dec. 30 (3 p.m. EST, ESPN).

2022 early signing period: Tracker for Vols’ signees

Tyre West

Tift County High School (Tifton, Georgia)

Defensive line — 6-foot-3, 280 pounds

Committed on Dec. 15, 2021

Tennessee’s 2022 football commitment tracker

Big board: Tennessee’s 2022 football recruiting class by position

Follow us at @VolsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of University of Tennessee athletics.