Tyquan Lewis sticking with Colts on two-year deal

The Colts are taking care of their own so far on Monday.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. agreed to a three-year contract in the morning and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis landed a new deal of his own in the afternoon. James Boyd of TheAthletic.com reports that it is a two-year deal for Lewis.

Lewis joined the Colts as a 2018 second-round pick, so he will be moving into his seventh season with the club. He played in every game last season, which is something he's only done once before as injuries have been a regular thorn in his side with the Colts.

Lewis had 25 tackles and four sacks in those 17 appearances and now has 95 tackles, 13.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble for his career.