What type of receiver will the Commanders get out of Luke McCaffrey?

Luke McCaffrey’s dad has a funny draft story.

Luke’s dad, Ed, told his sons that he thinks all the NFL teams in existence contracted him prior to his draft day. However, one team did not contact Ed, and they were the team that ended up selecting Him in the draft.

Thus, Luke told “Grant and Danny” that he had absolutely no idea what might, could, or would occur on draft night 2024.

Is Luke like his dad, Ed? Ed had the uncanny ability to get open and catch the ball when the pass was in his vicinity. After playing his college ball at Standford, Ed was drafted in the third round by the NY Giants (83rd overall).

Logging in 185 NFL games in his career, Ed managed to catch 565 receptions for 7,422 yards including 55 of which were touchdowns. McCaffrey also averaged 13.1 yards per reception.

Everyone knows about older brother Christian. He, too, followed in his dad’s footsteps, playing in the PAC 12 conference for Stanford. He has enjoyed an illustrious NFL career, already rushing for 6,185 yards and scoring 52 touchdowns in his 91 NFL games.

So, why did Adam Peters select younger brother Luke? Many will ask, seeing Luke did not play for an NCAA powerhouse. After some time at Nebraska, Luke moved on his talents to Rice University and made quite the successful transition from quarterback to receiver.

McCaffrey is still learning the position, and from Peters’ perspective, he most likely views Luke as someone who has a lot more room to grow through the experiences he has already gained.

Don’t overlook the fact that he can also continue to learn from his dad, Ed, about the ins and outs of being an NFL receiver.

It’s very early in the process; no need to get carried away with praise for Peter’s selection or Luke’s future career with the Commanders. At this point, what we can do is expect lots of hard work and a good mentality from a member of the McCaffrey family.

Let’s not get carried away with ourselves.

McCaffrey is a logical choice for Peters. Peters knows what he is getting, as Luke will not be entitled, thinking the NFL owes him anything. He is young at the position and will grow consequently through years of experience.

Who knows what type of career Luke will enjoy? For now, we wait and see, trying our best to be realistic about the draft and not so giddy.

But isn’t it fun having a real general manager again in Washington?

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire