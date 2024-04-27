Tyler Nubin 2024 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about Giants second-round pick

With the No. 47 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Giants selected safety Tyler Nubin out of Minnesota.

By the Numbers

- Height: 6-foot-1

- Weight: 199 pounds

- 40-Yard Dash: 4.56

- Vertical: 32 inches

- Broad Jump: 10-foot

- 2023 Stats (12 games started): 53 tackles (34 solo), one sack, five interceptions, four pass defense, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble

Prospect Overview

NFL.com: Talented safety prospect with the size, length and instincts that teams are looking for to shore up the back end. Nubin has the ability to play as an interchangeable safety but will make his money as a ball thief. He's rangy over the top in two-high safety looks and plays chess in the middle of the field, using instincts to think along with the quarterback and pounce on throws from an angle. He's average in man coverage and might lack ideal top-end speed, but his anticipation and discipline help make up for that. He's capable in run support, but his pursuit angles get him beat outside. Nubin's traits, instincts and ball skills give him an opportunity to become a successful long-term starter.

Bleacher Report: With his size and strength, Nubin is one of the top safeties in this year's draft. Due to some of his shortcomings, he will need to go to a specific scheme where he has the ability to play strong safety and work mostly from the box. He may have a specific role in the run game and special teams at first, but he should be able to be used on all three downs in time.

Connor's Take

The Giants filled one major need when they selected Malik Nabers in the first round of the NFL Draft. They came back on Friday and in the second round filled another, selecting Tyler Nubin. Safety was a need for the Giants after losing Xavier McKinney to the Packers in free agency.

SNY touched base with an NFL defensive coordinator who raved about Nubin, highlighting his instincts, toughness, leadership and impressive ball skills. Nubin finished his college career with 13 interceptions, including nine the last two years. He figured to slide in next to Jason Pinnock as the Giants starting safeties.

NFL Comparison

NFL.com: Marcus Williams