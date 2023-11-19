Tyler Lockett active, Jamal Adams inactive for Seahawks-Rams

The Seahawks will have one of their key offensive players but one of their key defensive players will miss Sunday's game against the Rams.

Receiver Tyler Lockett is active after he was questionable with a hamstring injury. He did not practice all week but is still going to play.

Cornerback Tre Brown was also questionable with a foot injury but is playing.

However, safety Jamal Adams (knee) is inactive after he was questionable. He did not practice on Wednesday or Friday and was limited on Thursday.

On the other side, Rams cornerback Cobie Durant is inactive with a shoulder injury after he was listed as questionable. Outside linebacker Nick Hampton, offensive lineman Zach Thomas, offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr., and defensive end Earnest Brown IV are also inactive for L.A.

Seattle running back Kenny McIntosh, offensive tackle McClendon Curtis, offensive tackle Raiqwon O’Neal, receiver Dareke Young, and defensive end Myles Adams are inactive.