Advertisement

Tyler Higbee having MRI Monday to confirm torn ACL

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
·1 min read
Tyler Higbee having MRI Monday to confirm torn ACL

Sunday night was doubly painful for Rams tight end Tyler Higbee.

His team's season came to an end with a 24-23 loss to the Lions and he was absent for the final minutes after suffering a knee injury on a hit from Lions safety Kerby Joseph in the fourth quarter. It looks like that injury will be one Higbee is recovering from for a long time.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Higbee is having an MRI on Monday to confirm an initial diagnosis of a torn ACL. If that is confirmed, Higbee will be looking at a rehab timeline that could stretch into the 2024 season.

Higbee did not have a catch on Sunday. He had 47 catches for 495 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season.