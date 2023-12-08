Tyler Boyd, D.J. Reader questionable for Bengals

The Bengals gave their playoff hopes a shot in the arm with a Monday night win over the Jaguars and those hopes would get another one with a win over the Colts this Sunday.

It's unclear whether wide receiver Tyler Boyd will be part of that effort. Boyd showed up on the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant with an ankle injury and he was limited again in Friday's practice before being listed as questionable.

Boyd has 55 catches for 499 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensive tackle D.J. Reader (back) was added to the injury report on Friday. Tackle D'Ante Smith (personal) didn't practice the last two days and both players have been listed as questionable along with Boyd.