Tykes appoint Cheltenham boss Clarke as head coach

Barnsley have appointed Cheltenham Town boss Darrell Clarke as their new head coach on a two-year deal with the option of a further year.

The 47-year-old left the Robins in order to take up the position at Oakwell following Neill Collins' departure shortly before the end of the regular 2023-24 League One season.

Clarke links up with Martin Devaney, who recently signed a new deal as the club's assistant head coach having guided them through this season's play-offs.

"I didn’t need to be sold on the club, it’s got huge potential and I’m excited to get myself going and get the squad rebuilt and try to push on for a promotion challenge," Clarke told the club website.

"I’m proud to be managing this football club, I’m really looking forward to it."

Clarke's arrival in south Yorkshire comes after Barnsley agreed compensation with Cheltenham as he had another year left on his deal with the club.

Cheltenham said that they had offered Clarke an extended contract with improved terms, however he turned it down in order to join Barnsley.

"We would like to thank Darrell for his contribution since arriving at the club back in September and wish him well in his future endeavours," a Cheltenham statement said.

Clarke could not quite guide the Robins to safety in League One last term despite transforming their fortunes after his arrival in September, during a season in which the club had failed to win or score in their opening 10 games.

He led the club to a total of 42 points in 36 games as they narrowly missed out on safety by two points.

More to follow.