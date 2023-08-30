Ty Johnson joins Bills' practice squad

Aug. 30—BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Fort Hill and University of Maryland star Ty Johnson will join the Buffalo Bills' practice squad.

Johnson was cut by the Bills on Tuesday as part of the 53-man roster cut. As a member of the practice squad, any NFL team can claim him and activate him to their active roster.

Johnson shined in his Bills debut, rushing for 51 yards on 11 carries in the team's final preseason game Saturday. He also added 53 return yards with a long of 30.

It wasn't enough to make Buffalo's 53-man roster, but Johnson could end up on the Bills' practice squad.

Johnson signed with the Bills to a one-year deal two weeks ago and spent the majority of the past three seasons with the New York Jets.

Last season, he ran 30 times for 160 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 12 passes for 88 yards.

Johnson, a sixth-round pick in 2019, is a versatile player. He has 925 career rushing yards, 668 receiving yards and 248 return yards.

His best season thus far came in 2021 with the Jets where he produced 231 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 61 carries while adding a career-high 372 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 34 catches.

At Fort Hill, Johnson was the first two-time Area Player of the Year. He rushed for 3,363 yards and 43 touchdowns in his career.

In four years at Maryland, he rushed for 2,635 yards on 348 attempts (7.6 yards per carry), good for fourth all-time on the Terrapins' rushing yards leaderboard.

He's one of four players to have 4,000 all-purpose yards at Maryland, joining Stefon Diggs, Torrey Smith and all-time leading rusher LaMont Jordan.

Jordan Kendall is a Sports Writer for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @JKendallCTN.