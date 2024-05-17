Ty Gibbs tops Friday's practice at North Wilkesboro

Ty Gibbs was the fastest driver in Friday’s 50-minute practice session for the NASCAR All-Star Weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway, with a speed of 124.001 mph.

Ryan Blaney (123.790 mph), Christopher Bell (123.558 mph), Chase Elliott (123.301 mph) and Bubba Wallace (123.261 mph) rounded out the top five.

RELATED: Practice results | Weekend schedule

Denny Hamlin (123.146 mph), Kyle Busch (123.119 mph), Josh Berry (123.065 mph), Corey LaJoie (123.045 mph) and Daniel Suárez (123.038 mph) completed the top 10.

This story will be updated.