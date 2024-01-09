Two UNC football opponents make ESPN way-too-early top 25 for 2024

The 2023/24 college football season came to a close on Monday night with Michigan defeating Washington to capture the national championship in Houston.

For North Carolina, their season ended with disappointment as they lost two straight games to end the regular season and followed it up with a bowl loss to West Virginia. With Drake Maye gone as well as other key pieces either leaving for the NFL draft or the transfer portal, North Carolina will have a new look next season.

And we shouldn’t be shocked if they struggle early on.

The Tar Heels did not crack ESPN’s way-too-early top 25 list for next season, which really isn’t a surprise. The way things ended, there was no way the Tar Heels would be there like they were last season, especially with the talent they lost.

There are two UNC opponents for next season that made the list.

Florida State will host North Carolina and they checked in at No. 16 overall after going 13-1 last season, missing out on the College Football Playoff after winning the ACC with an unbeaten record. They do lose a lot of talent but welcome in quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

The other team on UNC’s schedule is NC State, who the Tar Heels will host next season. The Wolfpack have won three-straight games against the Tar Heels and going into 2024, they have gotten better through the transfer portal with the additions of Grayson McCall at quarterback, Jordan Waters at running back, and Noah Rogers at wide receiver.

ESPN has NC State ranked No. 20 on their list.

