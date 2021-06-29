Two former Packers make list of NFL’s best centers

Green Bay Packers rookie Josh Myers has big shoes to fill.

Two former centers for the Packers made Touchdown Wire’s list for the NFL’s best 11 centers. In fact, Corey Linsley and J.C. Tretter were both in the top three.

Linsley, a first-team All-Pro last season, left Green Bay after seven seasons for the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency. Tretter, who made 10 starts for the Packers during his rookie contract, signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2017 and has started the last 64 games for the franchise at center.

Tretter ranked second; Linsley third.

The success of Linsley and Tretter bodes well for Myers, the Packers’ second-round pick in 2021. So does the accomplishments of Elgton Jenkins, a college center and a second-round pick of the team in 2019. At the very least, the Packers have proven capable of finding quality center prospects through three draft process.

How long before Myers ends up on one of the NFL’s best centers lists?

There’s a good chance he’ll be a rookie starter at center in 2021, just like Linsley in 2014. Myers Will need time, but he played in big games at Ohio State, and playing along an experienced Packers offensive line with a well-respected young coach – Adam Stenavich – provides an opportunity for early success.

For now, two of the best at the center position are former Packers playing in the AFC.

