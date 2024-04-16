Two former Browns signing one-day deals to retire in brown and orange

Ready to hang up their cleats, two former members of the Cleveland Browns want to retire as members of the Cleveland Browns. Linebacker Christian Kirksey and wide receiver Rashard Higgins will both sign one-day deals with the team to retire in the brown and orange.

Kirksey, drafted in the third round of the 2014 NFL draft, spent the first six seasons of his nine-year career with the Browns. He was a team captain over the final three years of his tenure in Cleveland, starting a total of 54 games in the brown and orange. He then moved on, spending one year with the Green Bay Packers and two years with the Houston Texans.

Higgins joined the Browns two years later as a fifth round pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He also spent six seasons in Cleveland before signing a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers in 2022. Higgins amassed a total of 1,900 yards and 12 touchdowns in Cleveland.

Congratulations on the careers, Christian and Rashard!

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire