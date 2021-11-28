Two early fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 13

To the dismay of fantasy managers set to enjoy D'Andre Swift getting a ton of work on Thanksgiving, the talented back was knocked out of the game due to a shoulder injury.

The injury looked really bad at first, but it appears Swift dodged a much worse outcome. Regardless, Jamaal Williams entered in Swift's stead and received the lion's share (no pun intended) of the backfield work against the Bears. Williams turned 20 touches into 65 rush yards and 18 receiving yards.

Look, obviously the Lions aren't exactly everyone's cup of fantasy tea, but they've shown a willingness to involve their running backs in all facets of the game. Williams could flirt with RB2 numbers if Swift is forced to miss time, especially with Jared Goff's check-down inclinations.

Matt Breida, RB, Buffalo Bills (23 percent rostered)

Has Matt Breida taken over the Buffalo backfield?

Well, that's probably a stretch, but Breida has now been highly involved in the offense since getting a chance. He's scored three times in his last three games and he's also made an impact as a receiver.

It's unlikely that Breida gets a 15+ touch type of workload in this offense, but that's now three straight games of FLEX-worthy production, and neither Zack Moss nor Devin Singletary have done much to impress. Consider Breida a backfield weapon for Josh Allen, one that seems to be increasing in potency as the weeks go by.

Bonus Add: T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts (28 percent rostered)

T.Y. Hilton has had some unfortunate health struggles of late, but he made his presence known in Week 12. Hilton converted 4-of-5 targets for 28 yards and a touchdown. Even with Michael Pittman Jr. emerging as a true WR1 and Jonathan Taylor establishing himself as one of the best RBs in the league, Carson Wentz has been known to look Hilton's way, especially in higher-scoring games.

The Colts will be looking to get the bad taste of their Week 12 loss out of their mouths, and they could take it out on the Texans in Week 13. Hilton could find some production in that matchup — one he always seems to deliver against.