Two days before next Eagles game, Dom DiSandro incident remains "under review"

Will Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro be patrolling the sidelines in Dallas on Sunday night? For now, there's nothing that will prevent him from doing so.

Per the NFL, the matter remains "under review."

DiSandro was ejected from Sunday's loss to the 49ers after entering the white stripe between the field and the bench area and making contact with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Based on a memo sent by the league in September and another one issued this week, it seems that some sort of punishment is coming.

"If an altercation occurs, club personnel are to allow the coaches and game officials to manage the situation, with the officials assessing appropriate penalties, with assistance from the League Office as needed," the most recent memo explains. "Under no circumstances are club personnel to engage with or make physical contact with another club’s player(s) or other personnel.”

DiSandro engaged with Greenlaw and made contact with him. That's a bright line the NFL must ensure all teams respect. While it seemed at one point that the right answer would be to not impose punishment and to proceed with both a clean slate and a clear warning, the league quite possibly will take the position that September 13 memo was the clean slate and clear warning.

Regardless, unless a decision is issued soon, it's likely that DiSandro will be with the Eagles in Dallas on Sunday night.