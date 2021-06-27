Two Browns draft picks remained unsigned a month before camp starts

The Cleveland Browns offseason has been full of a lot of excitement and positivity. Two lingering pieces, that are bound to get fixed, are having two of their 2021 NFL draft picks still unsigned with a month to go until camp.

First-round pick Greg Newsome II and third-round pick Anthony Schwartz are the lone two pick unsigned from the Browns class. Their remaining draft picks, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Tommy Togiai, James Hudson III, Tony Fields II, Richard LeCounte III and Demtric Felton have signed their rookie deals.

The Browns have also signed a few undrafted free agents with Marvin Wilson, once thought to be one of the top interior defensive linemen in the draft, leading the way.

Newsome switched agents after being drafted and is now represented by Drew Rosenhaus. Schwartz also has a big-name agent, Joel Segal.

According to Spotrac, there are nine first-round picks that have not signed yet, including Newsome who is the lowest drafted of the nine. The top four picks are unsigned as well as picks 13, 14, 15, 25 and Newsome at 26.

Less than half of the third-round picks have signed their contracts at this time. Fellow receiver Nico Collins, drafted two picks ahead of Schwartz, has signed his deal already which should help clear up any negotiating points from the team or player side.

With the new collective bargaining agreement, rookie holdouts are very rare. Total contract value and length are already decided with only a few details being negotiable for teams.

Both Newsome and Schwartz were present and participated in offseason activities so far so there is no sign of problems that should be cause for concern. Instead, just something to note as we anxiously await the start of 2021 training camp.