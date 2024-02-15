Two Alabama assistant football coaches receive promotions

On Wednesday evening, two Alabama assistant coaches were rewarded with promotions.

Running backs coach Robert Gillespie was promoted to assistant head coach. Now, he will be in charge of coaching the running backs as well as serving as an assistant head coach.

Defensive line coach Freddie Roach will be in charge of coaching the defensive line while also serving as associate head coach.

Both were retained from the previous coaching staff. They were the only position coaches that made the transition from the Nick Saban era to the Kalen DeBoer era.

Gillespie and Roach are both elite recruiters and position coaches, so it was essential to have them return to Tuscaloosa for at least one more season.

