Twitter reacts to yet another LSU special teams blunder, this one perhaps the worst
If you’ve been paying attention to LSU football at all this season you’ve noticed a lot of positives in terms of their turnaround. A year after chasing Ed Orgeron from the post, Brian Kelly has the Tigers playing in the SEC championship game after winning the SEC West. He’s done a ton well and right in 2022.
One of those things continues to not be special teams however as they’ve been a disaster for the Tigers all year. If you paid attention to Notre Dame football from 2010-2021, you’re not surprised. Headed by Kelly with special teams being led Brian Polian for the majority of those years, the philosophy surrounding special teams was essentially “just don’t it mess up”.
Well, shocking to nobody, LSU has had a poorly performing special teams unit all year. They saved their best, or worst, for the SEC championship game, however. Check it out below and then see some of the reactions to an all-time blunder by the Tigers.
Watch the Blunder
GEORGIA BLOCKED FG TD RETURN! 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/xk3vgeyb7k
— The Comeback (@thecomeback) December 3, 2022
Shea Dixon
A blocked field goal is one thing.
To not have the players coached up on special teams to know that's a live ball is a completely different story.#LSU special teams lets the Tigers down, once again.
— Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) December 3, 2022
T-Bob Hebert
In a year of awful special teams mistakes LSU saved their best for last
— T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) December 3, 2022
Stewart Mandel
LSU special teams. All season.
— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 3, 2022
Sickos Committee
LSU special teams to the rescue!
— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 3, 2022
Rodger Sherman
thinking about how LSU's special teams coach did not tell his team that a blocked FG past the line of scrimmage is a live ball https://t.co/NVRKTOeYfJ
— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 3, 2022
Carter Karels
LSU shouldn’t even do special teams anymore. Don’t punt. Don’t kick field goals. Don’t kick extra points. Just give up.
— Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) December 3, 2022
Gabe Ikard
That’s on LSU’s special teams coach. How does their FG team not know the rules?!
— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) December 3, 2022
Ross Dellenger
LSU's special teams strikes again..
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 3, 2022
Brody Miller
#LSU special teams has been the primary negative story of the season, and there may be no greater overall encapsulation of that problem than this moment to ruin a great LSU drive. https://t.co/II0vWShIX9
— Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) December 3, 2022
Justin Credible
LSU special teams making adjustments this season
pic.twitter.com/tCkxxuK8fH
— Justin Credible (@GravySauceCream) December 3, 2022
Bud Elliott
LSU special teams again!
— Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) December 3, 2022
Pat Cougar MellonUsher
LSU was not going to let USC take the Worst Special Teams Play In A Championship Game title.
— Pat Cougar MellonUsher (@pat_usher) December 3, 2022
Ira Schoffel
LSU's special teams were awful when FSU beat them. Still awful.
— Ira Schoffel (@IraSchoffel) December 3, 2022
Georgia Coach Reaction!
GEORGIA COACH GOES NUTS AFTER A LOW POINT FOR LSU’S SPECIAL TEAMS
pic.twitter.com/hfgMYJqxto
— Recruiting Edits (@614EditzDSGN) December 3, 2022
Yours truly
where have I seen this before? I swear I did, just not sure where…hmm https://t.co/pyo36z0rsf
— Nick Shepkowski (@NickShepkowski) December 3, 2022
Follow along…it’ll be the best decision you ever make. Clearly.