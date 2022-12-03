Twitter reacts to yet another LSU special teams blunder, this one perhaps the worst

If you’ve been paying attention to LSU football at all this season you’ve noticed a lot of positives in terms of their turnaround. A year after chasing Ed Orgeron from the post, Brian Kelly has the Tigers playing in the SEC championship game after winning the SEC West. He’s done a ton well and right in 2022.

One of those things continues to not be special teams however as they’ve been a disaster for the Tigers all year. If you paid attention to Notre Dame football from 2010-2021, you’re not surprised. Headed by Kelly with special teams being led Brian Polian for the majority of those years, the philosophy surrounding special teams was essentially “just don’t it mess up”.

Well, shocking to nobody, LSU has had a poorly performing special teams unit all year. They saved their best, or worst, for the SEC championship game, however. Check it out below and then see some of the reactions to an all-time blunder by the Tigers.

Watch the Blunder

GEORGIA BLOCKED FG TD RETURN! 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/xk3vgeyb7k — The Comeback (@thecomeback) December 3, 2022

Shea Dixon

A blocked field goal is one thing. To not have the players coached up on special teams to know that's a live ball is a completely different story.#LSU special teams lets the Tigers down, once again. — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) December 3, 2022

T-Bob Hebert

In a year of awful special teams mistakes LSU saved their best for last — T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) December 3, 2022

Stewart Mandel

LSU special teams. All season. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 3, 2022

Sickos Committee

LSU special teams to the rescue! — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 3, 2022

Rodger Sherman

thinking about how LSU's special teams coach did not tell his team that a blocked FG past the line of scrimmage is a live ball https://t.co/NVRKTOeYfJ — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 3, 2022

Carter Karels

LSU shouldn’t even do special teams anymore. Don’t punt. Don’t kick field goals. Don’t kick extra points. Just give up. — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) December 3, 2022

Gabe Ikard

That’s on LSU’s special teams coach. How does their FG team not know the rules?! — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) December 3, 2022

Ross Dellenger

LSU's special teams strikes again.. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 3, 2022

Brody Miller

#LSU special teams has been the primary negative story of the season, and there may be no greater overall encapsulation of that problem than this moment to ruin a great LSU drive. https://t.co/II0vWShIX9 — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) December 3, 2022

Justin Credible

LSU special teams making adjustments this season

pic.twitter.com/tCkxxuK8fH — Justin Credible (@GravySauceCream) December 3, 2022

Bud Elliott

LSU special teams again! — Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) December 3, 2022

Pat Cougar MellonUsher

LSU was not going to let USC take the Worst Special Teams Play In A Championship Game title. — Pat Cougar MellonUsher (@pat_usher) December 3, 2022

Ira Schoffel

LSU's special teams were awful when FSU beat them. Still awful. — Ira Schoffel (@IraSchoffel) December 3, 2022

Georgia Coach Reaction!

GEORGIA COACH GOES NUTS AFTER A LOW POINT FOR LSU’S SPECIAL TEAMS

pic.twitter.com/hfgMYJqxto — Recruiting Edits (@614EditzDSGN) December 3, 2022

Yours truly

where have I seen this before? I swear I did, just not sure where…hmm https://t.co/pyo36z0rsf — Nick Shepkowski (@NickShepkowski) December 3, 2022

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire