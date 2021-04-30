Twitter reacts to Washington’s selection of Jamin Davis

The Washington Football Team filled a major hole with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft by drafting Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis.

Washington needed help at linebacker and drafted, arguably, the highest-upside ‘backer in this draft. Davis played three seasons at Kentucky and became a starter for the first time in 2020. He thrived, recording 102 tackles, and picked off three passes.

So, what did the Twitter world think of Washington selecting Davis? Believe it or not, it was positive.

Q: What can @jamindavis25 do on defense? A: Everything pic.twitter.com/MOUVXH1tgq — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) April 30, 2021

Straight from the team.

Washington takes Jamin Davis, Kentucky LB Athletic freak. pic.twitter.com/KeQOpCCq08 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2021

Davis’s athleticism is off the charts. And, in watching his tape, that athleticism translates to the field.

Jamin Davis will be a star playing behind that front. Great pick. — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) April 30, 2021

Washington’s pick of Davis even earned the approval of Pete Prisco.

New Washington LB Jamin Davis is a player teams fell in love with during the pre-draft process. Crushed his meetings, put up freakish numbers at his pro day, and here we are. Comp one team gave me was Darius Leonard. Big ?: Why only one year of production at Kentucky? — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 30, 2021

Darius Leonard is quite the comparison.

Marty Hurney w/ Panthers drafted stud LBs in Thomas Davis, Jon Beason & Luke Kuechly. Martin Mayhew w/ Lions drafted quality LBs in DeAndre Levy & Tahir Whitehead. Ron Rivera & Jack Del Rio themselves were good LBs. Maybe #WFT knew what it was doing in taking Jamin Davis? 🤔 — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) April 30, 2021

There are many reasons why you trust Washington’s selection.

For those questioning Jamin Davis…go watch his film against Florida and Kyle Pitts — Sean (@FlSkinsFan4Life) April 30, 2021

Fans were happy, too.

Jamin Davis is a lump of clay. Really nice, expensive clay. Ridiculous athlete for the position. Gotta like that. But a late-bloomer and one-year-wonder. Betting on potential and development. pic.twitter.com/pSdY3MugAg — Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) April 30, 2021

Burgundy Blog is right. Davis is a bit of a late-bloomer, but he plays a position that the head coach and defensive coordinator know well. So you trust their evaluation on this pick.