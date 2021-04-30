Twitter reacts to Washington’s selection of Jamin Davis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bryan Manning
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Washington Football Team filled a major hole with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft by drafting Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis.

Washington needed help at linebacker and drafted, arguably, the highest-upside ‘backer in this draft. Davis played three seasons at Kentucky and became a starter for the first time in 2020. He thrived, recording 102 tackles, and picked off three passes.

So, what did the Twitter world think of Washington selecting Davis? Believe it or not, it was positive.

Straight from the team.

Davis’s athleticism is off the charts. And, in watching his tape, that athleticism translates to the field.

Washington’s pick of Davis even earned the approval of Pete Prisco.

Darius Leonard is quite the comparison.

There are many reasons why you trust Washington’s selection.

Fans were happy, too.

Burgundy Blog is right. Davis is a bit of a late-bloomer, but he plays a position that the head coach and defensive coordinator know well. So you trust their evaluation on this pick.

Recommended Stories