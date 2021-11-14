Twitter reacts to Titans’ 23-21 win over Saints in Week 10

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Moraitis
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Despite having issues with injuries on both side of the ball, and consistency on offense, the Tennessee Titans just keep on winning games.

It wasn’t pretty by any stretch, but the Titans notched a 23-21 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday thanks to a helping hand from the defense, wide receiver Marcus Johnson, a pair of missed extra points by the Saints, and some key penalties committed by New Orleans.

The victory is Tennessee’s sixth straight and it improves its record to 8-2. Making the streak more impressive is the fact that head coach Mike Vrabel’s squad has won five straight against teams that made the playoffs in 2020.

In all, the Titans are a combined 7-0 against 2020 playoff teams this season.

The Titans now have a two-game lead for the best record in the conference and maintain their three-game AFC South lead over the Indianapolis Colts, who defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17.

Now, a look at how Twitter reacted to Tennessee’s victory over New Orleans on Sunday.

1

1

Recommended Stories