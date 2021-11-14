Twitter reacts to Titans’ 23-21 win over Saints in Week 10

Despite having issues with injuries on both side of the ball, and consistency on offense, the Tennessee Titans just keep on winning games.

It wasn’t pretty by any stretch, but the Titans notched a 23-21 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday thanks to a helping hand from the defense, wide receiver Marcus Johnson, a pair of missed extra points by the Saints, and some key penalties committed by New Orleans.

The victory is Tennessee’s sixth straight and it improves its record to 8-2. Making the streak more impressive is the fact that head coach Mike Vrabel’s squad has won five straight against teams that made the playoffs in 2020.

In all, the Titans are a combined 7-0 against 2020 playoff teams this season.

The Titans now have a two-game lead for the best record in the conference and maintain their three-game AFC South lead over the Indianapolis Colts, who defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17.

Now, a look at how Twitter reacted to Tennessee’s victory over New Orleans on Sunday.

THE TENNESSEE TITANS ARE HOT BOYS AND GIRLS. RYAN TANNEHILL THROWS FOR 213 YARDS AND 2 TOTAL TUDDY’S, MARCUS JOHNSON CATCHES 5 BALLS FOR 100 YARDS, THE DEFENSE MADE PLAY AFTER PLAY AND THE BOYS ARE GOING TO LEAVE THIS GAME STILL AS THE #1 SEED IN THE AFC. TITANS WIN. — 2nd & Victory (@2ndandVictory) November 14, 2021

Whatever the #Titans offense hasn't been able to do today, their passing game is getting a big boost from training camp Marcus Johnson — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) November 14, 2021

Jeffery Simmons and Harold Landry are absolute superstars! — Shaun Calderon (@ShaunMichaels31) November 14, 2021

Big Jeff is EVERYWHERE — Mike Herndon (@MikeMiracles) November 14, 2021

#Titans kneeling it out, fans emptying the stands and Tennessee is now 7-0 against 2020 playoff teams and coming off six straight wins — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) November 14, 2021

#Titans are just the second team in NFL history to win 5 straight games against playoff teams from the previous season. LFG!!! pic.twitter.com/uaRDvuhMFD — Wes on Broadway (@TitansDraftTape) November 14, 2021

AAAAAANNNNNNDDDDDD STILLLLLLLLL THE BEST TEAM IN THE AFC THE TENNESSEE #TITANS — Sal From Jerrrssseeeyyy (@salmanfredi) November 14, 2021

That was franchise’s 200th win as the #Titans. Lewan talked with Amy Adams Strunk about being part of it. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 14, 2021

Lots of things to clean up for the #Titans but hard to be upset with an 8-2 record while also leading the league in injuries. Mike Vrabel should definitely be in consideration for coach of the year. — Johnathan Boren (@JBOnBroad) November 14, 2021

8-2 start for #Titans is their best record after 10 games since 2008. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) November 14, 2021

Positives:

– Monty Rice

– Marcus Johnson

– Taylor Lewan

– Kristian Fulton

– NaQuan Jones Negatives:

– Chris Jackson

– Jayon Brown — No Flags Film (@NoFlagsFilm) November 14, 2021

My post game takes: Tannehill solid. Hushing doubters vs a good defense. 213 yards, 1TD pass, 1 TD rush, 105.9 QBR. The Band Of Joes (front four) were dominant! Marcus Johnson with a career game and Tannehill found him often. Hard hitting defense wins TN coaching🔥 8-2 — Howie The Titan (@howie_thetitan) November 14, 2021

I love what I saw out of Marcus Johnson today! If Julio can get healthy he provides a huge 3rd option #Titans — Mr. Matt Bell (@mattbell211) November 14, 2021

