Twitter reacts to Ryan Kerrigan’s departure from Washington

Washington Football Team fans held out hope the team would bring back veteran pass-rusher Ryan Kerrigan after the 2021 NFL draft. However, those hopes vanished on Sunday night when Kerrigan posted a goodbye message to the team and fans on his Instagram page.

On Monday, Kerrigan signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Just like that, Kerrigan’s outstanding 10-year run in Washington is over.

Kerrigan doesn’t leave Washington on bad terms. Instead, he leaves on good terms with the team and the fans. WFT fans will fondly remember him for his outstanding play on the field and his amazing work in the community.

Kerrigan leaves Washington as the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks with 95. 5. He played on some bad defensive teams in his tenure, yet was consistently good throughout his time with the WFT. He will certainly be in Washington’s Ring of Fame after his retirement.

On Monday, Washington Football Team Twitter reacted to Kerrigan’s departure.

A salute to Ryan Kerrigan. In a time in which way too many #WashingtonFootball players were malcontents, oft-injured & just not that good, he never complained, was incredibly durable & was highly productive. pic.twitter.com/qrHiAkXSIW — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) May 17, 2021

95.5 sacks in 10 seasons. Many of those playing in a scheme that didn’t best suit him. Hardly any dominant neighbors up front to take the attention away. Arguably the purest and most admirable career for a 21st century Redskin/WFTeamer. Thank you Ryan Kerrigan! pic.twitter.com/kpjKLopyco — Washington Realm (@WashingtonRealm) May 17, 2021

Ryan Kerrigan… tough, productive, durable – 95.5 sacks, most ever in Washington franchise history – played in 156 of a possible 160 games in 10 yr career NFL ranks since 2011: – 5th most sacks

– 7th most tackles for loss pic.twitter.com/f3xPeAt8sP — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 17, 2021

Ryan Kerrigan will forever be one of my favorite players and in my mind never got the credit he truly deserved. Thank you 91 pic.twitter.com/vVEyptbNDD — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) May 17, 2021

95.5 from the heartbreak kid — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) May 17, 2021

Ryan Kerrigan, a #WFT 🐐 announced he won’t be back with the team. Kerrigan finishes his Washington career with 156 games, 95.5 sacks, 3 INT, and 3 defensive TDs. Thanks for everything, HBK! ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/x7RtfXUBop — All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) May 17, 2021

Ryan Kerrigan was the consummate pro. He was hard working and never complained. He played well through some rough years here with the with the #Redskins. I have ZERO issues with him going to the Eagles. He owes us nothing. He'll compete and we'll compete. It's not that deep. — Disco (@discoque5) May 17, 2021