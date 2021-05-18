Twitter reacts to Ryan Kerrigan’s departure from Washington

Bryan Manning
·3 min read
Washington Football Team fans held out hope the team would bring back veteran pass-rusher Ryan Kerrigan after the 2021 NFL draft. However, those hopes vanished on Sunday night when Kerrigan posted a goodbye message to the team and fans on his Instagram page.

On Monday, Kerrigan signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Just like that, Kerrigan’s outstanding 10-year run in Washington is over.

Kerrigan doesn’t leave Washington on bad terms. Instead, he leaves on good terms with the team and the fans. WFT fans will fondly remember him for his outstanding play on the field and his amazing work in the community.

Kerrigan leaves Washington as the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks with 95. 5. He played on some bad defensive teams in his tenure, yet was consistently good throughout his time with the WFT. He will certainly be in Washington’s Ring of Fame after his retirement.

On Monday, Washington Football Team Twitter reacted to Kerrigan’s departure.

