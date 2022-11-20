Twitter reacts to Penn State’s dominance over Rutgers

Saturday’s Penn State game had a little bit of everything for Penn State Twitter. It had a sluggish first half that had some Penn State fans pulling out their hair and looking for ways to buy out the contract of James Franklin and ship Sean Clifford into a retirement home before halftime. It had electrifying plays by freshmen running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. It had a pair of defensive scores that helped slam the door shut on any opportunity for Rutgers to make a game of it. And it had questionable playcalling from start to finish to satisfy even the most critical of fans.

And more importantly, it served up a 45-point victory to keep Penn State in the running for a spot in a New Years Six bowl game. What more could you possibly ask for?

Following a game like this on Twitter can be a roller coaster ride, and we have some of the best tweets from throughout Penn State’s big road win at Rutgers.

It was a roller coaster first quarter

It also took a lifetime to complete

That first quarter took 51 minutes off the clock of life. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) November 19, 2022

But seriously, nobody asked for this

This game has everything. Offsides penalty reverses a fumbled punt that would have given Rutgers the ball right back and a Penn State first down. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) November 19, 2022

Sometimes it's best not to think too hard about it

Penn State and Rutgers are a combined 1 for 13 on third down and yet there's 31 points in the second quarter. This game doesn't make sense. — Drew Balis (@drewBbalis) November 19, 2022

Jake Pinegar tied a school record

Story continues

Jake Pinegar has tied Kevin Kelly (183; 2005-08) for the school record for most extra points. — Penn State FB Communications (@PennStFBComms) November 19, 2022

For those keeping score at home...

Penn State is currently outscoring Rutgers in the all-time series 1,004-400. — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) November 19, 2022

(The updated total at the end of the game increased to 1,014-400)

If you counted on Penn State packing things in, you were misguided

After an emotional Oct. 29 defeat vs Ohio State, it was fair to wonder what level of motivation we'd see from a two-loss Lions squad facing four inferior conference foes in November. So far, Penn State has outscored the first three by a total of 130-24, with young guys learning. — Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) November 20, 2022

The Drew Allar future is bright

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire