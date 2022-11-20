Twitter reacts to Penn State’s dominance over Rutgers

Kevin McGuire
Saturday’s Penn State game had a little bit of everything for Penn State Twitter. It had a sluggish first half that had some Penn State fans pulling out their hair and looking for ways to buy out the contract of James Franklin and ship Sean Clifford into a retirement home before halftime. It had electrifying plays by freshmen running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. It had a pair of defensive scores that helped slam the door shut on any opportunity for Rutgers to make a game of it. And it had questionable playcalling from start to finish to satisfy even the most critical of fans.

And more importantly, it served up a 45-point victory to keep Penn State in the running for a spot in a New Years Six bowl game. What more could you possibly ask for?

Following a game like this on Twitter can be a roller coaster ride, and we have some of the best tweets from throughout Penn State’s big road win at Rutgers.

It was a roller coaster first quarter

It also took a lifetime to complete

But seriously, nobody asked for this

Sometimes it's best not to think too hard about it

Jake Pinegar tied a school record

For those keeping score at home...

(The updated total at the end of the game increased to 1,014-400)

If you counted on Penn State packing things in, you were misguided

The Drew Allar future is bright

