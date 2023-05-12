Breaking News:

Complete 2023 NFL season schedule announced

Twitter reacts to Patriots’ brutal 2023 schedule

Danny Jaillet
·3 min read
1

The NFL released its schedules on Thursday night, and the New England Patriots got an idea of who they will play for the 2023 season.

The schedule is not easy, and New England faces an immediate test as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the season opener.

They will also take on the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. To say the schedule will be a difficult one would be an understatement. Nevertheless, this is a crucial year for the organization.

Let’s take a look at some of the strong reactions coming in on Twitter to New England’s 2023 schedule reveal:

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire