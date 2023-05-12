Twitter reacts to Patriots’ brutal 2023 schedule

The NFL released its schedules on Thursday night, and the New England Patriots got an idea of who they will play for the 2023 season.

The schedule is not easy, and New England faces an immediate test as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the season opener.

They will also take on the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. To say the schedule will be a difficult one would be an understatement. Nevertheless, this is a crucial year for the organization.

Let’s take a look at some of the strong reactions coming in on Twitter to New England’s 2023 schedule reveal:

Welp, the @Patriots schedule is out and all I’m seeing is AT BEST 7-10 😩😭 — Prince Zuko (@Lamp_KC) May 12, 2023

With that schedule, it looks like we'll be in the running for this guy. pic.twitter.com/kJtZMdssRu — Matt (@JerseySuave4) May 12, 2023

Patriots 2023 Schedule… Just off first glance I see a path to like 8-9 wins. pic.twitter.com/JFi0EInsH3 — James ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@WiseOne719) May 12, 2023

Patriots winning three games max with that schedule chile — KB ✨ (@screamBRIx3) May 12, 2023

Patriots top 5 hardest schedule this year….

Patriots winning MAX 8 games 🥲💔 — Lost Boy (Taylor’s version) (@_ImNotRich) May 12, 2023

After looking at the 2023 Patriots schedule, if Mac Jones & the offence & defence don't have their heads & asses wired this season, the Patriots will be lucky if they end up 3-14. — The Fifth Season Rules (@Nunyo_Bivness) May 12, 2023

Damn schedule is brutal!! — Chico Matthews (@chicoMatt829) May 12, 2023

Me looking at patriots schedule pic.twitter.com/b7neRnEoZk — DJ 🤴🏾 (@mindofgoatdj) May 12, 2023

There is really only a couple games I’m guaranteeing us to win guys, I think we have the toughest schedule this year it looks like. My prediction is a 5-12 season — James Meadows (@BrysonMeadows21) May 12, 2023

Schedule looks great !! Can’t wait to be there!! Going to be an exciting season !!! Let’s GOOOOO PATS !! #patriots #seasontickets #lfg pic.twitter.com/5VazapAgDJ — David Carter (@BIGDGrandChamp) May 12, 2023

That Patriots schedule looks rough…10 better step it up🤷🏾‍♂️ — Colin Eutsay (@ColinEutsay) May 12, 2023

Our schedule this year being brutal is an understatement — Davey (@BumbacoDavey) May 12, 2023

I feel like the @Patriots schedule is pretty favorable. I see at least 9 wins for us this year — Nolan Martin (@TheKidNM) May 12, 2023

Tough schedule, this team is going to make it hard to score on them though. Defense is going to be better I think, hopefully offense is improved drastically, and our special teams back to normal and not what we seen last season. I think they're at least going to win 11 games. — Jeff (@JeffHutch82) May 12, 2023

The Patriots will be lucky to win six games this season. They are an improved team, but so aren't other teams. Very hard schedule. https://t.co/iA50RQXsPd — His Excellency President Mike Anderson 🇺🇸 (@m_anderson2015) May 12, 2023

This is an incredibly tough schedule. No excuses though. Win. — JayViper (@JayViperTV) May 12, 2023

All losses, damn! — Jyreece Taylor (@Jyreecefeasts) May 12, 2023

At best 4-6 going into the bye week but most likely 3-7 — Ovinatra (@ovinatra) May 12, 2023

