Twitter reacts to LSU’s beatdown of Purdue in the Citrus Bowl

We’ve seen opt-outs affect bowl games before, and even some premier bowl matchups are frequently lopsided affairs.

But Monday’s Citrus Bowl was on another level. The game was never even in doubt as LSU absolutely smothered Purdue in Orlando in a 63-7 victory in which it outgained the Boilermakers 594-256, with the vast majority of the latter’s offensive production coming in garbage time.

The Tigers get their 10th win in Brian Kelly’s debut season on the bayou, and with Jayden Daniels — who got the start and played as well as he has all year — returning in 2023, this team should have a lot of momentum.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the big win.

CHED Z CELEBRATING THE LSU 35-0 LEAD pic.twitter.com/M4QGSD8n8A — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) January 2, 2023

Brian Kelly gets LSU to 10 wins in year one. LSU did what it needed to do today. Complete game on both sides of the ball. Expectations will be sky high entering 2023. — Will (@rozenwill) January 2, 2023

LSU gets a 99-yd pick 6 in the final minute of the game, because that’s just how it’s going today. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 2, 2023

Gotta say, pretty cool to be out in New Orleans and watch everyone go nuts when Tulane and LSU score at the same time. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) January 2, 2023

At the end of a remarkable freshman year, Harold Perkins is going down the sideline taking selfies and signing autographs for #LSU fans. pic.twitter.com/GvjsH2hfTP — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) January 2, 2023

Win over Alabama

SEC Championship Appearance

10 Win Season

Undefeated in 2023

All in Brian Kelly's First year#GeauxTigers #foreverlsu https://t.co/t67A0xB0h9 — LSU Painted Posse (@paintuplsu) January 2, 2023

LSU will win the West again next year. Brian Kelly has what it takes to go the distance in the SEC. Tigers are about to dominate. pic.twitter.com/mExXEfXNeE — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) January 2, 2023

FINAL: LSU 63 Purdue 7 LSU gets 10th win and caps remarkable season with the largest bowl victory in school history — a dominant win that had it all. Way to start 2023! Great time to be a Tiger! — Dandy Don LSU Sports (@dandydonlsu) January 2, 2023

