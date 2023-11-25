Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Arch Manning’s college football debut

Jon Heath
·4 min read

The Texas Longhorns dominated Texas Tech in a 57-7 blowout victory on Black Friday, providing an opportunity for true freshman quarterback Arch Manning to make his college football debut.

Arch, the son of Cooper Manning and nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli, had a modest (yet intriguing) performance. Manning went 2-of-5 passing for 30 yards. He also made a few plays with his feet.

Arch’s father, Cooper, was a star wide receiver in high school, but his football career was cut short before college by spinal stenosis. Following the retirements of Peyton and Eli, Cooper has been included in several commercials with his brothers.

Peyton, Eli and Cooper, of course, are the sons of Archie and Olivia Manning. Archie had a 14-year career in the NFL, spending time with the New Orleans Saints, Houston Oilers and Minnesota Vikings. A two-time Pro Bowler, Arche is a member of the Saints’ Hall of Fame.

Arch is now the latest Manning to play quarterback. Check out how Twitter/X reacted to his Texas debut below.

The earliest Arch Manning could declare for the NFL draft would be in 2026 if he chooses to forego his senior season. If he stays in school for all four years, Arch could enter the draft in 2027. He’s certainly a notable QB to watch in the coming years.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire