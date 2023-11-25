Twitter reacts to Arch Manning’s college football debut

The Texas Longhorns dominated Texas Tech in a 57-7 blowout victory on Black Friday, providing an opportunity for true freshman quarterback Arch Manning to make his college football debut.

Arch, the son of Cooper Manning and nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli, had a modest (yet intriguing) performance. Manning went 2-of-5 passing for 30 yards. He also made a few plays with his feet.

Arch’s father, Cooper, was a star wide receiver in high school, but his football career was cut short before college by spinal stenosis. Following the retirements of Peyton and Eli, Cooper has been included in several commercials with his brothers.

Peyton, Eli and Cooper, of course, are the sons of Archie and Olivia Manning. Archie had a 14-year career in the NFL, spending time with the New Orleans Saints, Houston Oilers and Minnesota Vikings. A two-time Pro Bowler, Arche is a member of the Saints’ Hall of Fame.

Arch is now the latest Manning to play quarterback. Check out how Twitter/X reacted to his Texas debut below.

now at quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, #16 Arch Manning 🤘#HookEm — Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) November 25, 2023

Arch Manning's full debut as a Texas Longhorn pic.twitter.com/HUTwm9pxJQ — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) November 25, 2023

Arch Manning already got the patent Manning “shut the hell up home crowd” arm wave down pat pic.twitter.com/tXA8XbeknZ — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) November 25, 2023

Texas Longhorns fans when Arch Manning runs for 4 yards in his Texas

debut 🤘🏿 HookEmpic.twitter.com/edhWbhezuh — vy ma (@vyma1234) November 25, 2023

Arch Manning throwing passes pic.twitter.com/BLukhQltdK — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) November 25, 2023

Arch Manning has some legs on him, he's a athlete. If his arm & mind are like his dads & uncles we are looking at something very dangerous pic.twitter.com/xpHBstP1xh — Mace The Flip Flopper 😎 (@realmaceblack) November 25, 2023

The legend of Arch Manning grows… pic.twitter.com/nB7vDa0jG4 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 25, 2023

Arch Manning showing some wheels to pick up the first down. pic.twitter.com/7b9VySd57G — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) November 25, 2023

As a film guy I can say Arch manning has tremedous hand-off ability. Once in a generation talent — PFT Commenter (JMU bball undefeated) (@PFTCommenter) November 25, 2023

“Arch Manning is faster than I thought.” – people not on Inside Texas — EricInsideTexas (@EricNahlin) November 25, 2023

Come on Dawg…. Get in that transfer portal. We will have your whole life turnt up. I know your whole family paid but ain’t nothing like being a star at an elite school. Quinn Ewers ain’t going nowhere soon. @peytonmanning @archmanning think about it big dawg. pic.twitter.com/aojRv3345J — Maurice Clarett (@ReeseClarett13) November 25, 2023

Arch Manning is in. His teammates know what this means. pic.twitter.com/p3euQbOTRw — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) November 25, 2023

Marvin Harrison Jr. needs to stay at Ohio State next season just to catch passes from Arch Manning. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) November 25, 2023

Longhorns lead 50-7 after three quarters and the only thing interesting against Tech is Arch Manning playing for the first time. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) November 25, 2023

It’s hilarious/awesome how @ArchManning tries to quiet the crowd and they’re all “nah, forget that! This is what we’ve been waiting for since signing day!” 🤣 https://t.co/T4p6ltzGYk — Cherif Gacis (@CherifGacis) November 25, 2023

Arch Manning being drafted by the Saints would easily be the highest selling Saints jersey in history. https://t.co/51tHGexgl1 — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) November 25, 2023

Arch Manning in his Texas debut against Texas Tech. pic.twitter.com/frkpG5NsCo — Dick Williams (@Hthemagnificent) November 25, 2023

the worst thing Arch Manning could do is transfer just stay patient and come ball out as a sophomore redshirt with a guaranteed 3 years of eligibility — blaxhippie (@blaxhippie) November 25, 2023

Arch Manning's Texas debut included a couple nice scrambles, a flash of that 5-star arm talent on his first college completion, and at least a couple ovations from the DKR faithful.#Longhorns whip Texas Tech 57-7 to earn a spot in the Big 12 Championship. #HookEm TV: ABC pic.twitter.com/HKTDDrIC7p — Dennis de la Pena (@dennisonfox7) November 25, 2023

All positive vibes from Arch Manning after making his debut tonight vs. Texas Tech! pic.twitter.com/v01klsy9i7 — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) November 25, 2023

Arch Manning to the Broncos in 2026 would rejuvenate the franchise. Instant resurgence in the whole city. — World Champions (@milehigh_) November 25, 2023

The earliest Arch Manning could declare for the NFL draft would be in 2026 if he chooses to forego his senior season. If he stays in school for all four years, Arch could enter the draft in 2027. He’s certainly a notable QB to watch in the coming years.

